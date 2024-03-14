Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Announces Updates to Transparency Stars Program; Applauds Tarrant Regional Water District for its Transparency Efforts

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced updates to his agency’s Transparency Stars program and applauded the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) for achieving a historic level of transparency for its open government practices.

“Our agency has always been a champion of government transparency, and we are constantly looking for new ways to recognize best practices of local governments that are open and transparent with their taxpayers’ dollars,” Hegar said. “When I took over as Comptroller, I wanted to create a program that could evolve with changing technologies and would incentivize transparency efforts that not only gave taxpayers access to the information they need and deserve, but also one that presented that information in a useful and understandable way. I am proud of the Transparency Stars program and the efforts of participating local governments.”

The program, created by Hegar in 2016, was designed to help entities realize greater transparency and increase taxpayer confidence in local governance. The Comptroller’s office awards stars to local entities in the areas of Traditional Finances, Contracts and Procurement, Economic Development, Public Pensions, Debt Obligations, and Open Government and Compliance.

Hegar presented TRWD with the Open Government and Compliance star during a TRWD public meeting in Fort Worth earlier this month. TRWD is the first local entity in the state to receive all six Transparency Stars. The Open Government and Compliance star, created by the Comptroller’s office recently, recognizes an entity’s efforts to ensure open government by making its public meetings and information about board members easily accessible online.

“The latest Transparency Star is timely as online tools have proliferated and improved in recent years,” Hegar said. “The COVID pandemic highlighted the need to be able to stream events and expand online access to a variety of services, whether health care, education or government. For example, by ensuring that constituents can stream a local entity’s board meeting, or by having an archive of that meeting available, citizens can more easily engage in the process of governance. I congratulate TRWD for becoming the first entity to earn six stars, for their efforts to ensure open government and for going above and beyond their peers in putting their information in the public square.”

The Transparency Stars program recognizes government entities that accomplish the following:

Open their books in the areas of traditional finances, contracts and procurement, economic development, public pensions, debt obligations, and open government and compliance.

Provide clear and meaningful financial information by posting financial documents, as well as thorough summaries, visualizations, downloadable data and other relevant information.

Go to the Comptroller’s website for more information and to find out how to apply for the Transparency Stars awards.