Spectrum Fusion presents “Sip and Support: Tequila Tasting for a Good Cause!” on Thursday, Apr. 18 at Chancellors Center to celebrate Autism Acceptance Month

Fundraiser will support autism nonprofit’s work and its programs for young adults

WHAT: In honor of Autism Acceptance Month in April, Houston nonprofit Spectrum Fusion presents “Sip and Support: Tequila Tasting for a Good Cause!” to raise funds and awareness about the programs and employment opportunities it offers to young adults on the autism spectrum. During this fun and festive event, guests will enjoy tequila tastings with premium, artisanal spirits such as Lukum, and Chula Vista, along with Mezcal, hosted by Polo Gutierrez, President of Mercury Imports. Other beverages, along with delicious pairings of unique Mexican-inspired courses for each tequila flight, will be offered.

The party venue is Spectrum Fusion’s inviting new office space at Chancellors Center in the Meyerland/Westbury area. Colorful fiesta décor, music, and a special treat from Spectrum Fusion’s Kyle Cousins of “Big Shot: The Billy Joel Experience,” will add to the fun. Greg Groogan of FOX26 News will serve as emcee.

Heidi Stieglitz Ham, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Spectrum Fusion, will present awards to outstanding supporters. These include:

Ted Irving, Director for Houston TV, with the “Mentorship Excellence Award” for his work in neurodiversity in the media industry.

Jackie and Johnny Havorka with J & J Ranch Productions for the "Inclusivity in Film Production Award" for the opportunity to make the film, "Dear Cancer."

ROCO (River Oaks Chamber Orchestra) with the "Top Client Excellence Recognition Award," as the Media Team's first and most loyal client.

During the event, attendees can mingle with members of Spectrum Fusion’s Media Team, part of Spectrum Fusion Studios, whose most recent project is a Texas-produced short film, “Dear Cancer.” The Media Team, with 10 employees in the creative field (and interns), all on the autism spectrum, brings a plethora of talents to this venture, including graphic arts, videography, editing, and writing. Guests can also view the Team’s new editing studio.

The Studios has provided opportunities for the Media Team to work on a range of fulfilling projects — including documentaries, commercials, and promotional videos. Clients have included Johnson & Johnson, Autism Speaks, Kaiser Permanente, United Way and ROCO (River Oaks Chamber Orchestra).

WHEN: Thursday, Apr. 18 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (VIP reception at 6 p.m.)

WHERE: Chancellors Center, 6535 Dumfries, Houston, TX 77096

MORE: April is Autism Acceptance Month, previously named Autism Awareness Month, which aims to promote acceptance, celebrate differences and be more inclusive towards autistic individuals in our communities.

COST: Tickets for “Sip and Support: Tequila Tasting for a Good Cause!” start at $100. Click here for tickets or go to https://spectrumfusion.org/sip/ for more information.

For more information and to learn about sponsorship opportunities and VIP tickets, contact Jana Phillips at Jana@spectrumfusion.org.

About Spectrum Fusion

Dr. Heidi Stieglitz Ham piloted Spectrum Fusion in Australia and founded Spectrum Fusion as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Houston in 2018. Spectrum Fusion is dedicated to improving the quality of lives of adults on the autism spectrum by unleashing their full potential and providing new connections and opportunities for them to bring their talents and gifts to society. Spectrum Fusion fosters a sense of belonging among participants, creates an authentic community, collaborates across organizations and industries, and empowers adults to find their purpose. Spectrum Fusion does not charge participants to be part of its programs; it relies solely on sponsorships, grants, and private donations.