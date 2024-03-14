Sen. Cruz Response to Schumer’s Israel Comments

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement following Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s speech calling for elections in Israel:

“In the last 24 hours Joe Biden and Biden officials have given Iran a $10 billion sanctions waiver, sanctioned Israeli Jews, and said that Israel’s top priority should be aiding Gazans. Now Democrat Leader Schumer is calling for the overthrow of Israel’s government while Israel is fighting potentially existential wars, doing unbelievable damage to Israel’s security and the US-Israel relationship. I am proud to call Benjamin Netanyahu a friend but that is irrelevant to just how staggeringly deranged and damaging all of this Democrat behavior is.

“Like any country, let alone any ally, Israel has a right to choose its own government and its top priority should be defending its citizens. It is unbelievable that these basic facts have to be explained, but apparently Democrats have forgotten them.”