Sam Houston Re-Enactor to Visit Sam Houston Center in Liberty During Free Event on April 4

Liberty, TX – The Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center in Liberty welcomes a special guest for an evening with the namesake of the Center, Sam Houston himself. Derrick Birdsall, director of the Sam Houston Memorial Museum at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, is a re-enactor who will offer an engaging presentation as this legendary Texan on Thursday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m. Birdsall will entertain the audience with tales of Houston’s life and career, including his time as U.S. Senator, as well as the story behind the Center’s name.

A one-night-only viewing of two important documents from Houston’s service to Texas will be part of this event. Sam Houston’s copy of his official report of the Battle of San Jacinto and the Treaty Between Texas Commissioners and the Cherokee Indians of 1836 will be on display. The documents are a part of the State Archives collections housed at the Texas State Library and Archives Commission headquarters in Austin.

“We are thrilled to offer this program for our community to have a little fun and learn something fascinating about a person from Texas history whose name is attached to so many institutions in our area,” said Alana Inman, Manager of the Sam Houston Center.

The Center welcomes guests of all ages to experience an evening with this towering figure of Texas history.

The Sam Houston Center is a component of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and serves as the official regional historical resource depository for the 10 Southeast Texas counties of Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto and Tyler. The Center’s primary mission is to collect, preserve and provide access to historically significant state and local government records and publications of the designated region and secondarily to serve as a library of Texana and genealogical resources. Learn more at www.tsl.texas.gov/shc.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission provides Texans access to the information needed to be informed, productive citizens by preserving the archival record of Texas; enhancing the service capacity of public, academic and school libraries; assisting public agencies in the maintenance of their records; and meeting the reading needs of Texans with disabilities. For more information, visit www.tsl.texas.gov.