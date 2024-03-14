Public assistance locating next of kin

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

BRETT STEPHEN MCLEOD – Black Male, 08/11/1967: Mr.

McLeod died at HCA Houston Healthcare, Northwest Hospital in Houston, TX on 01/02/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0023.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/116637)

MARK A. EDWARDS – White Male, 04/24/1961: Mr. Edwards died in the 2700 block of Waugh Drive in Houston, TX on 01/03/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0034.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/116632)

ELIZABETH ANN SAVAGE – White Female, 04/29/1945: Ms.

Savage died in the 1000 block of Heights Boulevard in Houston, TX on 01/11/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0164.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/117328)

ROGER LEE ARNOLD – White Male, 12/02/1945: Mr. Arnold died in the 7400 block of Alabonson Road in Houston, TX on 01/13/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832- 927-5000 and refer to case ML24-0189.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/117332