MOODY GARDENS REELS IN EXCITEMENT: ANNUAL FLY FISHING FILM FEST EXPANDS TO BECOME ONLY VENUE TO FEATURE TWO FILM EVENTS ON LARGEST SCREEN IN TEXAS APRIL 26-27

Galveston, Texas (February 15, 2024) — Fly fishing enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing premier short films celebrating the sport at Moody Gardens’ third annual Fly Fishing Film Fest on April 26 and 27. The exclusive event, held at the MG3D Theater, will showcase acclaimed fly fishing films, including the International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4™) and the Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T). This marks the sole opportunity to witness these two outstanding film events on Texas’s largest screen.

“We are delighted to expand upon this event in its third consecutive year,” said Moody Gardens President and CEO John Zendt, who added the event aligns with the property’s mission of conservation. “Our state-of-the-art theater offers an exceptional viewing platform to appreciate the breathtaking nature, stories, and challenges depicted in the films.”

IF4™ and F3T, acknowledged as pinnacle events in the world of global fly fishing films, provide immersive celebrations of the angling realm. IF4™, the premier festival, showcases films by international filmmakers, serving as a focal point for the fly fishing community and transforming into a lively gathering that celebrates friendship, fly fishing stories, and shared excitement. Meanwhile, the 18th edition of F3T in 2024 presents an outstanding collection of short films exploring the scientific wonders of the Costa Marlin Project, venturing into jungles for massive Peacock Bass, and unveiling unique Steelhead stories. As the original and largest event of its kind, F3T proudly serves as an annual community gathering for all anglers, offering thrilling on-screen action and exciting prizes, creating an unmissable experience.

Fly fishing enthusiasts, both new and seasoned, are encouraged to attend the film screenings. The IF4 event is scheduled for Friday from 4 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., while the F3T film is set for the same time on Saturday. A cash bar, food, and vendor booths will be available throughout the afternoon and evening. The film screening is set to commence at 7 p.m., followed by raffle drawings for prize packages by event sponsors.

Throughout the weekend, youths and adults can participate in fly fishing lessons provided by the pros from Galveston Fishing Company on April 26, 27, and 28 in the Oleander Bowl at Moody Gardens. The two-hour class, is $20 per person with a film ticket or $40 per person at the standard rate, with limited availability.

Film Fest tickets are $15 per person or $10 for Moody Gardens members. Raffle tickets can also be purchased online for $5 each or $20 for 5 tickets with additional tickets available at the event with all proceeds donated to the Moody Gardens Conservation Fund. One and two-night hotel packages are available for Friday and Saturday evenings, including a deluxe room for two at the Moody Gardens Hotel, two film screening tickets, breakfast for two, admission for two to the Rainforest and Aquarium Pyramids, and two raffle tickets, starting at $275.

For additional information, please contact 409-744-4673 or visit www.moodygardens.come/flyfishingfilmtour.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.