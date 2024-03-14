MOODY GARDENS ANNOUNCES FESTIVE EASTER ACTIVITIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

GALVESTON, Texas – Moody Gardens is excited to announce a lineup of festive activities for the upcoming Easter weekend. Planned events include Breakfast with a Bunny, an Easter Buffet, an expansive Easter Brunch, and a themed Hotel Package fun for the family.

Lasting memories can be made at Moody Gardens Hotel with a family-friendly, Easter-themed Hotel Package that includes a one-night stay, two Easter baskets, and a fun family Easter scavenger hunt.

Guests are invited to begin their Easter celebration by having Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, available beginning Friday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m. or Saturday, March 30. Seating options on Saturday are 9:00 and 10:30 a.m. Guests can indulge in a delectable breakfast buffet at the Garden Restaurant inside the Visitors Center, featuring a variety of mouthwatering dishes such as eggs, bacon, fruit, yogurt, and a sweet affair of French toast dusted with sugar, croissants, Belgian waffles, and more. The event also includes a souvenir photo, an Easter Bunny meet and greet, a Moody Gardens animal presentation, and a train ride. Tickets are priced at $42 for adults and $28 for children aged 2-12.

On Easter Sunday, March 31st, visitors can donne their best Easter attire and head to Moody Gardens for brunch. Guests will have two delicious dining options. The Garden Restaurant located in the Moody Gardens Visitor Center, will offer a delicious Easter Buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buffet options include a selection of cold salads, chef-carved Smoked Ham and Texas Rope Sausage, a Pasta Station, Seafood options, and variety of delectable desserts. Prices for the Easter Buffet are $50 for adults, $40 for seniors, and $30 for children aged 4-12.

Guests may also enjoy an elevated and expansive Easter Brunch in the Frances Anne Moody Ballroom at the Moody Gardens Hotel. A menu crafted by Chef Bobby Ross includes an assortment of indulgent breakfast selections which include homemade baked croissants and pastries, made-to-order omelets, and other breakfast favorites. Additionally, guests may feast on a variety of savory salads, seafood, and entrée options. Menu offerings that include Braised Leg of Lamb with Mint Jus, Roasted Prime Rib, or Seared Red Fish in Citrus Butter, will please any foodies’ pallet. Seating times for the Easter Brunch will be between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tickets for the Easter Brunch are $90 for adults, $80 for seniors, and $40 for children aged 4-12.

A full menu for the Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, Easter Buffet, and Easter Brunch can be found at www.moodygardens.com when purchasing event tickets.

In addition to the Easter festivities, guests can explore the various attractions at Moody Gardens, including the Rainforest and Aquarium Pyramids, Discovery Museum, and a ride on the Colonel Paddlewheel. Make this Easter weekend one to remember at Moody Gardens. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.moodygardens.com or call (409) 744-4673.