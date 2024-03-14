Houston National Cemetery to Honor Vietnam Veterans During 50th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony

What: A Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony to thank and honor Veterans of the Vietnam War.

Who: Veterans who served between Nov 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975, in country, in-theater, or were stationed elsewhere during this time period. All were called to serve, none could self-determine where they would be stationed, and all were seen in the same way by a country that could not separate the war from the warrior.

The public is welcome to attend, especially Vietnam Veterans and their family members.

When: March 28,2023 at 9 a.m.

Where: Houston National Cemetery Hemicycle

10410 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

Houston, TX 77038

(Parking in the rear of hemicycle)

Background:

“We want to take the time to honor our Vietnam Veterans, thank them for their service and

welcome them home,” said Roy Luera, Houston National Cemetery Director. “Every one of these

Veterans sacrificed so much for our country and they need to be recognized for all they have

done.”

The 419-acre Cemetery was dedicated on Dec. 7, 1965 and is in the northern part of Houston.Since inception, the Cemetery has conducted more than 111,000 interments of Veterans and eligible dependents.

Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and Veterans who have met minimum active-duty service requirements, as applicable by law and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Members of the reserve components of the armed forces who die while on active duty under certain circumstances or who die while on training duty are also eligible for burial, as are service members and former service members who were eligible for retired pay at the time of their death. Spouses, minor children and, under certain conditions, dependent unmarried adult children are also eligible for burial even if they predecease the Veteran.

VA offers a new way to pay tribute to Veterans on the Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM) website . The site, originally launched in 2019, contains a memorial page for each Veteran and service member interred in a VA national cemetery. The online tribute allows visitors to voice memories and appreciation for a Veteran’s service. All comments will be reviewed for appropriateness prior to being posted. For more information, call 800-535-1117 or visit www.cem.va.gov.

About Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration Programs:

The 2008 National Defense Authorization Act (Public Law 110-181) allows federal, state, and local governments to conduct commemorative programs and activities in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. To that end, “The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration” was formed. www.vietnamwar50th.com