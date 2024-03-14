Extension Service Asking for Input

Strategic planning is imperative. The Fort Bend County Extension Service is asking for input in their long-range planning process, says Dr. Amy Ressler, Fort Bend County Extension Director. “Just as you plan for the day or week while working toward your big goals for the next few years, you are always thinking through the possibilities help to ensure your success. We need a good map to help guide us to the future. Without a plan, we can end up lost and ineffective. We want community input to make sure we are going in the right direction. The better grasp we have on what Fort Bend County needs, the better we can serve our communities,” said Ressler.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Prairie View A&M Extension in Fort Bend County, collectively known as “Extension,” are engaging in the Texas Community Futures Forum (TCFF) process to map out future priorities in the next three to five years. They are asking community members to provide input by participating in the process. First, an online survey will gather ideas about the critical issues facing Fort Bend County. Also, several face-to-face meetings at locations around the county will ask people to review, refine, and enrich the data. Finally, in a face-to-face wrap up consultation community members will help prioritize the issues that will drive future programs.

“The online survey will be open through April 20th. Face-to-face meetings will also be held throughout April, beginning at 6pm each evening and should conclude within an hour. Agenda items will include group discussion in reviewing and evaluating data collected and adding additional thoughts as needed,” Ressler added.

Meetings are scheduled throughout the county to help ensure all areas are represented.

Monday, April 1, 6pm @ Sugar Land Branch Library, 550 Eldridge Rd; Sugar Land, TX 77478

Thursday, April 4, 6pm @ Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 – Place 2, 3114 Rosenberg St; Needville, TX 77461

Tuesday, April 9, 6pm @ Jones Creek Ranch Park, 7714 FM 359; Richmond, TX 77406,

Monday, April 15, 6pm @ Missouri City Library, 1530 Texas Parkway; Missouri City, TX 77489

Tuesday, April 16, 6pm @ Kendleton Church of God, 619 FM-2919; Beasley, TX 77417

Thursday, April 17, 6pm @ Mission Bend Branch Library, 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd; Houston, TX 77083

Agenda for the final wrap-up meeting will include reviewing and prioritizing issues, according to Ressler.

Tuesday, April 23, 6pm @ Fort Bend County Extension Office, 1402 Band Road; Rosenberg, TX 77471

Community members are invited to participate online and/or at any of the meetings scheduled. To receive a link to the online survey or for more information about any part of the process contact Dr. Amy Ressler, County Extension Director with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Fort Bend County by calling 281-342-3034 or emailing amy.ressler@ag.tamu.edu.