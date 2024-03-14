Child Advocates of Fort Bend Expands and Promotes Staff Members

Child Advocates of Fort Bend (CAFB) has promoted Metoyer Martin to Sr. Director of Strategic Programs and Services, Kristy Guitierrez to Children’s Advocacy Center Director of Program Services and Allyson Ferrante to CASA Program Director. CAFB started with a CASA program in 1991 to provide advocacy for children in foster care. Over the past 33 years, the agency has expanded from one service to 18 services across 3 programs. “With the expansion of our work, we want to make sure every child that is served by our agency receives every service available to them. To ensure we provide that opportunity, we are focusing on cross-functional services in the agency. Our CASA and Children’s Advocacy Center clients are unique and have different needs. Each program can serve the children’s needs in different ways. With this new focus, we are introducing a new position in the agency, Sr. Director of Strategic Programs and Services. Metoyer Martin, our most tenured staff member at 18 years, has been promoted into this new role,” stated CAFB CEO Ruthanne Mefford.

In collaboration with the executive team, the Sr. Director of Strategic Programs and Services will develop and deliver strategic and cross-functional program planning to ensure key activities and resources are appropriately directed towards achievement of Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s business model and strategic objectives. The Sr. Director of Strategic Programs and Services develops and implements strategies to ensure that agency initiatives and programs reinforce the agency’s mission, core values, and culture. This position manages, supports training and development, recruitment and retention, and coaching for the CASA and Children’s Advocacy Center program directors.

This exciting new role will ensure every child has access to and the opportunity to receive every service they need through Child Advocates of Fort Bend.

Guitierrez, who has been with the agency for 9 years was the Manager of Forensic Interviewing and represents the agency as Human Trafficking Care Coordinator. She had previously served as a Bilingual Forensic Interviewer. Guitierrez holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice. She started her career in the Family Based Safety Services unit at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Ferrante, who has been with the agency for 12 years was the CASA Program Innovation Manager. She has previously served as an Advocacy Specialist, Trauma & WellBeing Manager, and a WINGS Team Lead in the CASA Program and a Grant Writer in Development. Ferrante holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations, is a certified Praesidium Guardian and a TBRI Practitioner.

About Child Advocates of Fort Bend:

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by Strengthening the Voice of the Child, Healing the Hurt, and Breaking the Cycle of abuse and neglect for children and their families in Fort Bend and surrounding counties. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 20,500 children since opening its doors in 1991.

The agency’s Once Upon a Time Gala which supports its programs for children is set for April 27, 2024. Sponsorships of $2,000 – $15,000 are available. Individual reservations are $175. For more information about the Gala or to sponsor contact Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or tsheridan@cafb.org.

For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.