A new staging of Disney’s Frozen is among the many delights of the Theatre Under The Stars 2024/25 Season!

HOUSTON – Today, Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced the shows that make up the musical theatre company’s 2024/25 Season.

The National Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen starts the season off in September. In October, celebrate spooky season with a new production of Little Shop of Horrors.

For the holiday season, TUTS has the best magical treats to make the holidays bright. Theatre Under The Stars has been chosen by Disney to create one of the first regional productions of Frozen. Directed and choreographed by TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges, the new staging and new designs will feature all the magic of this iconic musical and allow audiences to experience Arendelle in a whole new way.

Returning this season is what has become Houston’s favorite new holiday tradition, The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical! Audiences can once again wear their ugliest Christmas sweaters and walk the runway with the show’s hilarious characters. Filled with all the holly jolly joy that audiences loved last season, this musical will be is the perfect way to celebrate the holidays with friends, coworkers and family.

The 2025 half of the season kicks off with the National tour of Mean Girls in January, followed by a new TUTS production of Waitress in collaboration with The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle. The season will wrap up with a new production of Lin Manuel Miranda’s first hit musical, In The Heights, created by Theatre Under The Stars. Before there was Hamilton there was In The Heights.

“The 24/25 Season is the perfect delight for theatergoers of all ages. Your friends, family, colleagues, everyone is going to love it. Most of all you’re going to love the experience you have seeing all of these shows with Theatre Under The Stars,” said TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges.

Tickets for Theatre Under The Stars 2024/25 Season are currently available by subscription. Tickets for individual shows will go on sale later in the summer.





THE THEATRE UNDER THE STARS 2024/25 SEASON

YOU WILL BE FOUND.

PRESENTED IN HOUSTON EXCLUSIVELY BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

SEPT. 10 – 22

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Book by Steven Levenson

The winner of 6 Tony Awards®, the Grammy® Award and the Olivier Award for Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere. The New York Times calls it “a breathtaking knockout of a musical.” And “NBC Nightly News” declares the musical “an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond.”

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award® winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony, Olivier and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) and direction by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

DON’T FEED THE PLANTS

CREATED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS – ONLY IN HOUSTON

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

OCT. 22 – NOV. 3

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics and Book by Howard Ashman

Based on the film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

Houston get ready to feed your appetite for the macabre this October with a brand new production of Little Shop of Horrors from Theatre Under The Stars!

Follow the story of Seymour, an unremarkable shop boy who discovers a rare and unusual plant that will bring him everything he’s ever wanted, but at what price?

“THE OFFICE” MEETS “PROJECT RUNWAY”

ADD-ON SHOW FOR THE 2024/25 SEASON!

CREATED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS – ONLY IN HOUSTON!

THE UGLY X-MAS SWEATER MUSICAL

NOV. 29 – DEC. 24

Book by Dan Knechtges and Megan Larche Dominick

Houston’s new favorite holiday tradition returns to fill your season with joy and laughter.

The Ugly Xmas Sweater Musical is the laugh-out-loud, interactive, hysterically funny musical that thrilled audiences last year. The leaders of Regalia Uniforms invite you to help them save their beloved company from a takeover by an international conglomerate by making the best ugly xmas sweater ever. Come dressed in your ugly Christmas sweater, sing along and walk the runway with us!

DO YOU WANT TO BUILD A SNOWMAN?

CREATED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS – ONLY IN HOUSTON!

Disney

Frozen

Dec. 10 – 24

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez

Book by Jennifer Lee

Based on the Disney film written by Jennifer Lee and directed by Chris Buck & Jennifer Lee

Originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions

Theatre Under The Stars brings you Disney’s magical wintery treat, Frozen, for this holiday season! TUTS Artistic Director, Dan Knechtges, directs and choreographs a brand-new staging of this smash hit musical.

Enter the icy world of Arendelle where the newly crowned Queen Elsa has accidentally set off an eternal winter. Join her younger sister, Anna, along with Kristoff, Olaf and Sven on a snowy adventure to find Elsa and save the kingdom.

Filled with enough magic, joy and laughter to thaw even the coldest heart, Disney’s Frozen is the holiday treat you won’t want to miss!

SO FETCH

PRESENTED IN HOUSTON EXCLUSIVELY BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS!

MEAN GIRLS

Jan. 28 – Feb. 9

Music by Jeff Richmond

Lyrics by Nell Benjamin

Book by Tina Fey

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, “Mean Girls delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.”

SUGAR, BUTTER, FLOUR…

CREATED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS & THE 5TH AVENUE THEATRE

WAITRESS

Apr. 15 – 27, 2025

Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles

Book by Jessie Nelson

Based on the 2007 film of the same name, written and directed by Adrienne Shelly

Waitress is the smash hit musical loved by many, and we have a brand-new production just for you. An Artistic Collaboration with The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, this heartwarming musical tells the story of Jenna Hunterson, a baker and waitress in an abusive relationship with her husband, Earl. After Jenna unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she begins an affair with her doctor, Dr. James (Jim) Pomatter. Looking for ways out of her troubles, she sees a pie baking contest and its grand prize as her chance. Featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and book by Jessie Nelson, the musical is based on the 2007 film of the same name, written and directed by Adrienne Shelly.

LIGHTS UP ON WASHINGTON HEIGHTS

CREATED BY THEATRE UNDER THE STARS – ONLY IN HOUSTON!

IN THE HEIGHTS

May 20 – JUNE 1, 2025

Music and Lyrics by Lin Manuel Miranda

Book by Quara Alegría Hudes

Conceived by Lin Manuel Miranda

For our final show of the Season, Theatre Under The Stars brings you Lin Manuel Miranda’s first exhilarating musical, In The Heights.

Enter the vibrant New York City neighborhood Washington Heights, a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s here that a bodega owner named Usnavi and his friends dream, hope and work for a bright future.