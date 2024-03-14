250 HOME AND GARDEN EXPERTS SHINE AT THE  18TH ANNUAL KATY HOME & GARDEN SHOW AND BARNDO EXPO MARCH 23-24

WHAT:

Fresh ideas are buzzing March 23-24 at the 18th Annual Katy Home & Garden Show and Barndo Expo. Discover the latest trends in home design with everything from windows to doors, floors, outdoor living areas, landscape, pools, kitchens, baths, and more. The home is the focal point of our lives—we spend more time than ever working and living under one roof. Homeowners can comparison shop with more than 250 home and garden experts all in one place at the Katy ISD Ag Center, featuring IKEA Idea Rooms, Artisan Alley, Youth Entrepreneur Market, IKEA Fresh Ideas Stage, Barndo Expo, and more.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Stacee Lynn, The Barndominium Lady, THE BARNDO CRAZE CONTINUES !

! Charley Fisher, Urban Garden Project WHAT YOU SHOULD BE DOING NOW FOR YOUR SPRING GARDEN

Nancy Abercrombie, Damsel Ninja Nancy HOW TO STAGE YOUR HOME…FOR SAFETY!

Meet nationally renowned founder Stephen Ritz of the Green Bronx Machine, known around the world for its award-winning school program that puts the art and science of growing vegetables indoors at the heart of project-based learning in the classroom. 1:30-2:30 each day in the Juice Plus booth.

YOUTH ENTREPRENUR MARKET— shop with the business leaders of tomorrow. Students ages 6-17 will feature a variety of handcrafted products/small businesses.

SOURDOUGH AND GUT HEALTH- -Hands – on sourdough bread making workshop with 17-year health and wellness veteran, Andrea Bohn.

IKEA IDEA ROOMS—a massive display featuring traditional and contemporary kitchen, bedroom and living rooms.

WHEN:

Saturday, March 23 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE:

5801 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road, between Morton Ranch and FM 529.

WHY:

This show supports local home and garden businesses—essential for the vibrancy of our communities. These businesses contribute to the unique character of our neighborhoods, provide jobs, and offer a diverse range of goods and services.

TICKETS: $9 for adults; Kids under twelve are FREE. Parking is FREE

INFO: katyhomeandgardenshow.com