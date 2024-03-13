Join the 2024 Great American Cleanup: Registration Now Open for Texans!

Texans are invited to join the nation’s largest community improvement program by hosting or joining a local event.

[AUSTIN] – The Great American Cleanup (GAC) is the nation’s largest community improvement program, celebrated in Texas from March 1 through May 31. Volunteer groups and individuals of all ages are invited to register to participate in the event, which mobilizes and inspires thousands of Texans to beautify and clean their community. Great American Cleanup events include beautifying parks and recreation areas, cleaning waterways, handling recycling collections, picking up litter, removing graffiti, planting trees, and conducting educational programs and litter-free events — anything that keeps your community beautiful!

The Great American Cleanup is part of a nationwide effort with Keep America Beautiful that kicks off in more than 20,000 communities each spring. Any Texan can participate in the Great American Cleanup. Online registration is now available for local organizations to schedule events in their communities and gain access to valuable resources to plan, promote, and host an event. Event organizers are encouraged to register their GAC events with Keep Texas Beautiful. Participants are also encouraged to post their event information on the Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) event calendar. KTB encourages individuals and community groups seeking volunteer opportunities to visit the KTB event calendar to find an event in their area.

Keep Texas Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup includes the Don’t Mess with Texas® Trash-Off and the Keep Texas Waterways Clean program. The Don’t Mess with Texas® Trash-Off serves as Texas’ signature event held annually in April in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The Keep Texas Waterways Clean program promotes waterway cleanups across Texas such as rivers, lakes, streams, tributaries, bayous, creeks, and beaches.

Anyone can order supplies to clean up a TxDOT-maintained roadway or waterway during GAC.

In 2023, 21,321 Great American Cleanup volunteers across Texas:

Contributed 38,300 volunteer hours valued at $1,217,940 in community contributions

Collected 756,201 pounds of litter

Collected 2,861 pounds of tires

Collected more than 38,000 pounds of electronics

Held multiple awareness events and workshops, abated graffiti, painted and repaired buildings, installed community gardens, planted flowers and trees, and cleaned illegal dumping sites

Visit www.ktb.org/gac today to learn more about how you can get involved in an event in your local community!

About Keep Texas Beautiful

Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is a non-profit organization dedicated to making Texas the best place to live, work, and play! Our mission is to inspire and empower Texans to make their communities clean and beautiful. We provide resources for community improvement projects, clean-ups, and youth engagement efforts across the state. Through the Keep Texas Recycling program, we provide technical assistance, education, and access to markets to increase recycling in rural and underserved communities.

Everything we do is focused on mobilizing volunteers to take action by providing them with tools, resources, and training. Our fieldwork includes research on best practices for litter reduction along with the development of community programs to prevent the flow of litter to the Gulf of Mexico.

Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful’s work is driven by its network of affiliate members, communities, volunteers, and supporters that span the state, and reach 17 million Texans annually.

For more information and to find your closest affiliate, visit www.ktb.org . Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s iconic community improvement nonprofit organization inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Celebrating its 65th Anniversary in 2019, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a community that is clean, green, and beautiful, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. Behavior change – steeped in education, research, and behavioral science – is the cornerstone of Keep America Beautiful. We empower generations of community and environmental stewards with volunteer programs, hands-on experiences, educational curricula, practical advice, and other resources. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 600 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . Donate and take action at kab.org .

