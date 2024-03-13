10 Things to Know Before Traveling to Kerrville for Total Solar Eclipse

Kerrville, Texas (March 5, 2024) – The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with NASA to host a free celebration of the 2024 total solar eclipse. The small Texas town will experience a full 4 minutes and 25 seconds of totality, which will occur at 1:32 PM CST. The Kerrville Eclipse Festival will take place on April 8, 2024, at Louise Hays Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and NASA officials will be on-site to capture the best view for their national broadcast. American, alternative folk band, Judah and the Lion will play just after totality.

While the city is elated to be hosting guests for such a significant phenomenon, they are actively taking measures to keep locals and visitors safe. Due to the high volume of anticipated traffic, the Kerrville Eclipse Festival team, in conjunction with the City of Kerrville and local officials, has provided informative tips to ensure the enjoyment and safety of all attendees.

Top 10 Things to Know Before You Go

Cash: Visitors are encouraged to bring cash in the event there is an interruption in cell service which could interfere with credit card transactions. Carpool or Rideshare: Carpool or rideshare is encouraged for travelers coming into the city to help alleviate overcrowding of vehicles. Eyewear: ISO-certified eclipse glasses will be available for purchase at Kerrville City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Kerrville-Schreiner Park 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eclipse glasses will also be for sale at the Kerrville Eclipse Festival on the day of the event. Printed Materials: Guests are advised to download and print maps and directions prior to their trip as well as hotel reservations. Comfortable Clothing: Festival goers should review the weather and wear comfortable clothing, bring hats or visors, as well as comfortable walking shoes to help reduce vehicular traffic. If weather permits, plan to take a dip in the Guadalupe River at the Kerrville Eclipse Festival. Extra Travel Time: Attendees should plan for extra transportation time to and from the city to avoid potential delays and ensure a stress-free journey. Event Gear: Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to guarantee a cozy and pleasant viewing experience. Bringing tents to the event is not permitted. Food: Out-of-town visitors are recommended to pack snacks and groceries from outside cities to stay fueled as supplies may be limited once in Kerrville. Food vendors will be available at the Kerrville Eclipse Festival. Stay Hydrated: Visitors are highly encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated throughout the day. It is recommended to have plenty of extra water in your vehicle in the event of prolonged traffic delays. Stay Until the End: To avoid post-event congestion, Kerrville Eclipse Festival goers are advised to “stay for the totality” of the event and enjoy additional festivities such as food vendors, astronomy speakers, and American folk band, Judah & the Lion, who is headlining the festival.

For more information about the Kerrville Eclipse Festival, the eclipse, and safety precautions, please visit www.kerrvilleeclipse.com and the Kerrville Eclipse Festival event on Facebook.

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department or Instagram at cityofkerrville.