SUGAR LAND ARTS FEST RETURNS TO SMART FINANCIAL CENTRE

WHAT: The Sugar Land Arts Fest, hosted by the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation, is a two-day festival highlighting the cultural and artistic diversity of Fort Bend County and beyond. Now entering its third year, the family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, cuisine from local restaurants, a children’s activity tent, and a wine and beer garden. The event will feature 100 artist booths, live mural painting, and much more.

WHEN: Saturday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28

WHERE: Smart Financial Centre

18111 Lexington Blvd.

Sugar Land, Texas 77459

WHO: Local and regional artists will showcase their talent and creativity in various mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, glass art, woodworking, and jewelry.

HOW MUCH: $10 – general admission day pass

$18 – general admission two-day pass

MORE INFO: Visit the Sugar Land Arts Fest website at www.sugarlandartsfest.com.

About the Sugar Land Art Fest

Created by the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation and presented by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, the Sugar Land Arts Fest is a two-day festival celebrating the artistic diversity of Sugar Land and beyond with art, food, wine, and live music. For more information, visit www.sugarlandartsfest.com.

About the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation

The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation’s (SLCAF) mission is to promote, connect, and empower arts and culture throughout our diverse community. SLCAF implements this mission by:

Hosting for public enjoyment the annual Sugar Land Arts Fest featuring works of regional artists, performing arts presentations, and social engagement.

Partnering with the City of Sugar Land to enhance public thoroughfares with the prominent placement of traffic box art.

Maintaining the SLCAF Youth Leadership Board to nurture the next generation of arts and culture leaders.

Providing underserved and deserving students with scholarships for summer art camps and performance enrichment experiences.

Supporting the preservation of the Sugar Land Auditorium as a historic site for community performing arts and events.

For more information, visit www.slcaf.org.