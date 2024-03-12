Statement on the Death of Rob Cook Retired Fort Bend County Constable, Pct. 3

Photo Courtesy of Mo Nehad

SUGAR LAND, TX (March 12, 2024) – Fort Bend County Commissioner, Precinct 3 Andy Meyers issued the following statement on the death of Retired Fort Bend County Constable, Pct. 3 Rob Cook:

“Rob served Fort Bend County for 29 years. He was a leader and a volunteer who was always willing to help, whether it was the Boy Scouts, the Houston Rodeo, or any other charitable organization. Rob and I had a great relationship when he was Constable of Precinct 3. He was a dear friend, and I will miss him, particularly his infectious sense of humor.