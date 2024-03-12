Looking for the Next of Kin

UNIDENTIFIED DECEDENT FLIER

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences | 1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | www.harriscountytx.gov/ifs

Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001 Announcement

Date: 3/5/2024

Date of Death/Recovery: 2/29/2024 IFS Case Number: ML24-0822 Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: N/A NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/117351 Recovery Location: 500 block of West Patton St, Houston, TX 77009 Demographic Description:

Sex: Male Height: Weight: 5’1”/5’2” 83lbs Age: Older Adult Race: White or Hispanic

ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS: The decedent has no tattoos. He was wearing a cream colored baseball style cap with logo and label for “Buffalo Bayou Partnership”, size S/M; dark green jacket with dark blue interior with logo and label for “SeaWorld Adventure Parks” on left chest, “Port Authority” brand, size S; bright blue polo shirt with white logo and label for “Ascend Performance Materials” on the left chest and the “Nike Swoosh” on the right sleeve, “Nike Golf” brand; blue jeans, “American Eagle” brand, size 26×28; brown leather belt with oval shaped buckle decorated with clear stones; green-blue plaid boxer underwear, “Hanes” brand; gray and black striped socks; brown/gray boots with laces and zipper on inner ankles, “Sporto” brand “Leslie2” style, size 7M US. Clothing pictured below. More photos available on NamUs website.

CASE DETAILS: The decedent was found on the sidewalk outside a convenience store and transported to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital where he later died. He had no identification and was unable to communicate with hospital staff.

PHOTOS:

If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at either number provided: Main Number: 832-927-5000 or Forensic Investigations: 832-927-5001