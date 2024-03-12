Girl Scouts Explore the Wonders of Aviation in New Patch Program and Launch Event at the Lone Star Flight Museum

HOUSTON, Texas (March 5, 2024) — The Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council (GSSJC) is encouraging girls to soar to new heights with its new Discover Aviation patch program. This new Discover Aviation patch program provides girls of all ages with a unique opportunity to learn, experience, and be inspired by the science and art of aviation. Girl Scouts can participate in a special program launch event on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CT at the Lone Star Flight Museum.

The Discover Aviation program was developed in cooperation between GSSJC and the Lone Star Flight Museum. The Discover Aviation program is based upon the innovative and hands-on aviation and STEM programs offered at the museum. Girl Scouts ages K-12 will explore aviation topics and choose from 22 age-appropriate activities designed to spark their interest and curiosity in the industry. They will also engage in hands-on learning experiences in an actual Mooney Ovation aircraft and demonstrate their knowledge of the fundamental sciences of flight. Girls will have the opportunity to:

Learn about the fundamental elements of flight and aircraft design.

Learn about the impact of women in aviation history.

Prepare and fly their own plan in state‐of‐the‐art flight simulators.

Explore aviation careers, meet, and get inspired by female aviation leaders who will share their experiences in the aviation industry.

“We’re excited to bring the world of aviation to Girl Scouts in our council,” said Mary Vitek, GSSJC chief executive officer. “Learning about the aviation industry is especially important for the girls here in Houston. With this program, we hope to open doors to new career options for girls.”

Ann Hobing, senior director of education at the Lone Star Flight Museum, added: “Partnering with the Girl Scouts to develop the Discover Aviation patch has been amazing. We are thrilled to be able to share the wonder of flight with these future leaders.”

Daisie and Brownie Girl Scouts will explore the museum with troop leaders and learn about the forces of flight while interacting with aircraft models and viewing the museum’s collection of aircraft. Older Girl Scouts, including Juniors, Cadettes, Seniors, and Ambassadors, will conduct a pre-flight check, fly a simulated mission, and learn about the history of flight with a guided tour of the museum. Guest speakers representing different aviation careers will join the girls for a lunch seminar.

Girls interested in attending the program and participating in a patch ceremony can visit, https://mygs.girlscouts.org/event-detail?id=591KE-Aviation-JCSAV-032324.

For more information about the aviation patch program, visit https://www.gssjc.org/en/members/for-girl-scouts/council-patch-program.html.

