Alley Theatre Presents Beloved Classic Jane Eyre

Experience the Timeless Tale of Love and the Endurance of the Human Spirit

HOUSTON, TX – Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose announce the cast of Jane Eyre. Directed by Eleanor Holdridge (Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me A Soprano), this timeless tale of love, resilience, and self-discovery comes to life in Elizabeth Williamson’s stage adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s classic novel.

“I have a tremendous passion for the classics, which is why I’m so excited for Alley audiences to experience this brilliant adaptation of one of the greatest novels ever written,” remarked Melrose. “A great adaptation reminds people why they love the novel and rekindles that love. It also creates new fans out of people who haven’t read the novel and makes them want to read it themselves. This adaptation does both beautifully. Jane Eyre is such a compelling story. On the one hand, it is a young woman’s odyssey as she navigates all the obstacles of growing up in 19th-century England. On the other hand, it is a passionate romance that really grabs you. Jane is one of the most beloved characters in English literature, and this adaptation makes it clear why that is!”

Eleanor Holdridge, known for her ability to breathe fresh life into classic stories while staying true to their essence, shared her insights on the production, “A heroine for today, the character Jane Eyre is one of the most compelling in the history of the English novel. She is strong. She is resilient. She is pragmatic. At the core, Charlotte Brontë’s heroine refuses to relinquish a sense of self. She dreams of a better life. In Elizabeth Williamson’s stunning translation of the novel for the stage, Jane is portrayed as a young woman striving for a life of her own. The vitally passionate love she feels for the captivating Rochester is at the core of the action, and yet she values her own worth and integrity above that feeling. Because of her strength, we believe the world can be a better place.”

The cast of Jane Eyre includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Chris Hutchison as Edward Fairfax Rochester, Melissa Molano as Jane Eyre, Melissa Pritchett as Grace Poole/ Mary Ingram/ Bessie, and Todd Waite as John/ Colonel Dent/ Mr Carter/ Mr Wood.

Rounding out the cast is Susan Koozin (Pictures from Home, Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd) as Mrs Fairfax/ Lady Ingram/ Mrs Reed/ Bertha, Joy Yvonne Jones (As You Like It) as Leah/ Blanche Ingram/ Diana Rivers, Ana Karen Miramontes Loya as Adele/ Young Jane, and Gabriel Regojo (Sense and Sensibility) as Mr Mason/ John Reed/ St John Rivers.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer John Coyne, Costume Designer Valérie Thérèse Bart, Lighting Designer Alberto Segarra, Sound Designer Melanie Chen Cole, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Tenley Pitonzo, and Assistant Stage Manager Kaylee Sarton McCray.

SPONSORS: Jane Eyre is generously sponsored by Baker Botts, Sidney Faust, and Valerie Jalufka (Associate Producers). Alley Theatre is supported by the 2023-24 Season sponsor United Airlines, the official airline of Alley Theatre, and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotels of Alley Theatre.



TICKETS: Performances of Jane Eyre begin Friday, April 12 to Sunday, May 5 in the Hubbard Theatre. Tickets to Jane Eyre are now on sale, starting at $29. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, educators and any student, regardless of age, with a valid ID for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).



ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.

