Texas Talks: Insights with Comptroller Glenn Hegar

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Relations Division will host “Texas Talks: Insights from Comptroller Glenn Hegar” Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at Safari Texas Ranch (11627 FM 1464, Richmond, TX 77407).

Comptroller Glenn Hegar was elected the 36th Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts in November 2014. As CFO for the world’s eighth-largest economy, Hegar monitors Texas’ financial health to ensure it maintains strong fund balances. During his term in office, he has emerged as a passionate advocate for conservative financial management. He promotes fiscal transparency through his Transparency Stars program, recognizing Texas local governments that make various aspects of their finances publicly available.

Sponsorship opportunities and registration are now open to Fort Bend Chamber members. Presenting Sponsor: $2,000, includes seating for ten (10) with priority placement at event, company logo on marketing materials, and recognition during event. Underwriting Sponsor: $1,000, includes seating for eight (8), company name on marketing materials, and recognition during event. Corporate Table: $700, includes seating for eight (8) at event. Individual Member Reservation: $45. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org.

The Governmental Relations Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Division Chair, Christopher Breaux, Fort Bend County. The Governmental Relations Division provides Chamber members with access to local, state and federal officials, promotes the understanding of current legislative issues and gives its membership the opportunity for input. This Division also provides a forum for discussion of relevant legislative matters, updates on key legislation, and provides leadership on legislation which is important to its members. During election years, the division conducts community candidate forums for municipal, primary, secondary and higher education, county, state and federal elections that provide a fair and unbiased opportunity for members to understand the qualifications and positions of the candidates as well as the key issues affecting an election.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.