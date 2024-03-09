Statewide Changes to Spotted Seatrout Regulations to go in Effect March 26, Public Comment Portal for tag System now Open

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) proposed rule changes to bag and size limits for spotted seatrout will go into effect March 26 across the Texas coast. The new statewide changes consist of the following:

Three fish daily bag limit per angler

A minimum size of 15 inches and a maximum size limit of 20 inches

One oversized trout greater than 30 inches allowed as part of daily bag limit

These changes were adopted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at the January meeting with the goal of assisting the recovery of the spotted seatrout population after several years of below-average abundance.

In addition to these regulations, TPWD is proposing an additional change relating to the harvesting of oversized trout greater than 30 inches. The proposed change, which, if adopted would remove the allowance of fish greater than 30 inches to be retained as part of the daily bag limit until a tag system is implemented in the next license year, beginning September 1, 2024.

With the implementation of the spotted seatrout tag, anglers would be able to harvest oversized spotted seatrout greater than 30 inches in length at no additional cost to the purchase of a saltwater fishing license or endorsement. In addition, the proposed rule would also implement a $3.00 Bonus Spotted Seatrout Tag and a $3.00 Exempt Angler Tag (for individuals who, by law, are exempted from license requirements) that would allow for the retention of one oversize spotted seatrout per license year.

TPWD encourages public input regarding the adoption of the oversized tag system. Members of the public who are interested in submitting comments for or against the new tag and associated fee rules can do so by accessing the public comment portal here.

The comment portal will be publicly accessible through 5:00 p.m. on March 27.

Additionally, the Coastal Fisheries division of TPWD will be hosting an informational virtual hearing regarding the proposed spotted seatrout tag regulations on Tuesday, March 19 at 6:00 p.m. via zoom. Those interested in attending can register for the event here.

For the most up-to-date information about bag and size limits, check the digital Outdoor Annual on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website or download the Outdoor Annual app.