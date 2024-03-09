New Star, More Flexibility Among Changes

The Texas Comptroller’s Transparency Stars Program recognizes local governments that open their books and provide the public clear and meaningful financial information.

Now we’ve updated the program to recognize even more transparency efforts and to be more flexible.

What’s New?

We’ve added a sixth star, launched several key program changes and smoothed several rough edges.

⭐ Increased recognition: The new Open Government and Compliance Star recognizes local governments that take these steps:

Publicize governing bodies’ public meetings through streaming video and audio and archiving past sessions.

Report to the Comptroller’s office consistently and on time.

Provide constituents with alternatives for communicating and engaging with their elected officials in a public forum.

⭐ Enhanced flexibility: The Public Pension Transparency Star is now open to all entities, and entities are no longer required to have the Traditional Finances Star before applying for any of the other five stars. Each star is its own achievement and represents exemplary efforts for districts to be transparent to their fullest extent.

⭐ Improved scoring methodology: Each requirement is assessed for completeness, allowing for less stringent formats (e.g., PDF check registers, data portals, audio files for streaming meetings).

⭐ New webinars on applying for each star: Our videos describe the application process for each star and feature tips for an annual compliance review. Comptroller’s office analysts will provide applicants with more nuanced feedback and interaction.

For more details or to begin your application process today, call the Comptroller’s Transparency Division at 844-519-5676 or email us.