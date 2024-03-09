FOUR RECORD-BREAKING SALES AT THE JUNIOR MARKET LAMB AND GOAT AUCTION



March 8, 2024—HOUSTON, Texas— The Junior Market Lamb and Goat Auction of The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ occurred Friday, March 8, at the NRG Arena. Donors from across

the state participated in this record-breaking auction, changing the lives of young exhibitors and allowing them to move forward with their agricultural and educational goals.

2024 Junior Market Lamb and Goat Winners with Auction Sales:

• Lamb of Show

o Grand – Shepard Silvers, Junction FFA, $500,000

o Reserve – Stratley Strube, Tom Green County 4-H, $240,000

• Market Goat

o Grand – Blaze Mock, Erath County 4-H, $305,000

o Reserve – Madden Wise, Brown County 4-H, $200,000

11-year-old Shepard Silvers’ Grand Champion Lamb was sold at a record-breaking price of $500,000 to the Hildebrand family in honor of Jeff Hildebrand’s 65ᵗʰ birthday, who unfortunately could not attend the auction. His daughter, Brittany Hildebrand, spoke in place of her father, thanking the HLSR for their impact on the youth of Texas by helping to further their education.

“The auction brings all of us together for one common goal,” Hildebrand said. “To promote agriculture, support the youth of Texas, and to showcase western heritage… He [Jeff Hildebrand] has often said ‘there is no finer organization than the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and their ability to support education.”

The Reserve Grand Champion Lamb, exhibited by 11-year-old Stratley Strube, sold for $240,000 to Tea & Bill Pinkley, Fire Safe Protection Services LP – Lizzy & Stephen McKinney, Melissa & Jimmy Guinn & Skip Avara. This sale set a third record for the day, surpassing every previous Reserve Grand Champion Lamb sale at HLSR.

“This [auction] is for the youth of Texas. This is for kids trying to change the world,” said Stephen McKinney. “You guys just witnessed history, and I don’t know what will happen next year, but we will be back.”

The Grand Champion and Reserve Goat Auction was just as exciting, setting two more records for the sale. Blaze Mock entered with his Grand Champion Goat, Apollo Creed, and exited with a $305,000 sale to Amy & Mark Melton, the Hucherson & Townsend Family – in memory of Ken Hucherson, Mary Lee & Alan Stigall and Tammy, Peyton & Mitchell Barrier.

“We did this in memory of my dad,” said Scott Townsend, who attended with his mother and family. “He always said that he could invest in a lot of stuff, but the best investment is for the youth of

Texas…We’re not only shaping young kids’ lives. We’re making America a better place.”

Adding another record-breaking sale to the auction was the Reserve Grand Champion Goat, Mr. Butterscotch, who Madden Wise said, after his $200,000 sale, left as Professor Butterscotch. The

goat went to J Alan Kent Development – Julie & Alan Kent, Sherry & Connard Barker, Sheri & Rob Walker and Andrea & Scott Fish.

Seventeen-year-old Wise and his donors said they were ‘very fortunate’ to be in their positions. The donors were proud to invest in the young man’s agricultural career, which he hopes to continue

in college.

As supporting young people’s education and agricultural pursuits is a goal for the HLSR, this year’s auction exceeded the previous sales for the Lamb and Goat Auction in HLSR history. The overwhelming support from donors succeeded and surpassed all expectations for the young exhibitors, allowing them to pursue their educational and agricultural dreams.

Donor Information:

• Lamb of Show

o Grand – Shepard Silvers

• The Hildebrand Family, in honor of Jeff Hildebrand’s 65ᵗʰ birthday

o Reserve – Stratley Strube

• Skip Avara

• Tea & Bill Pinkley

• Melissa & Jimmy Guinn

• Fire Safe Protection Services LP – Lizzy & Stephen McKinney

• Market Goat

o Grand – Blaze Mock

• Hucherson & Townsend Family in memory of Ken Hucherson

• Tammy, Peyton & Mitchell Barrier

• Amy & Mark Melton

• Mary Lee & Alan Stigall

o Reserve – Madden Wise

• J Alan Kent Development – Julie & J Alan Kent

• Sheri & Rob Walker

• Sherry & Connard Barker

• Andrea & Scott Fish

