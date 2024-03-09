Attorney General Ken Paxton Prevails Over Biden’s Unlawful Attempt to Redirect Money Away from Border Wall Construction

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has secured a preliminary injunction against an attempt by the Biden Administration to illegally redirect statutorily obligated funds away from the construction of a border wall.

Under President Donald Trump’s leadership, Congress dedicated roughly $1.4 billion to the construction of walls and barriers along the southern border in order to reduce the number of illegal aliens entering the country. Immediately upon taking office, President Joseph Biden issued an executive order demanding construction stop and directing the Department of Homeland Security to devise a way to redirect the funds.

Texas sued to stop this scheme and to require the Biden Administration to follow the law and use the appropriated money for the purpose Congress directed. A federal district court agreed with Texas and has now issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the Administration’s effort to illegally defund the border wall.

“Biden acted completely improperly by refusing to spend the money that Congress appropriated for border wall construction, and even attempting to redirect those funds,” said Attorney General Paxton. “His actions demonstrate his desperation for open borders at any cost, but Texas has prevailed.”

To read the order, click here.