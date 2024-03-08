Typhoon Texas Houston Offers Over 1000 Exciting Employment  Opportunities for 2024 Season

Katy, TX – March 8, 2024 – Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy is thrilled to announce the commencement of online applications to fill over 1,000 summer positions, welcoming enthusiastic individuals ages 15 and up to join its dynamic team and create unforgettable experiences for guests.

As the park gears up for an exhilarating season, Typhoon Texas Waterpark is seeking team members for a diverse range of roles including water safety, admissions, food & beverage, park service, and more. Whether aspiring to make a splash as a lifeguard, spread joy in food and beverage, or ensure seamless operations throughout the park, Typhoon Texas offers opportunities for all.

To apply and become a part of the thrilling team at Typhoon Texas, interested candidates are encouraged to visit the waterpark’s website at typhoontexas.com. Applications will be accepted online, with interviews conducted on a rolling basis.

“At Typhoon Texas Waterpark, our team members are crucial in creating exceptional guest experiences,” said John Pham, director of marketing. “We’re excited to welcome new team members who share our passion for fun and hospitality.”

In addition to competitive wages and an engaging work environment, Typhoon Texas Waterpark offers a range of perks for its team members, including free Friends & Family tickets, discounted in-park food and retail, scholarship opportunities, leadership development programs, and more.