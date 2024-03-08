Sens. Cruz, Lujan, Cornyn, Heinrich Celebrate Unanimous Senate Passage of Bill to Designate Ports-to-Plains Corridor as the Future ‘Interstate 27’  

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) celebrated the Senate passage of the I-27 Numbering Act, officially designating the Ports-to-Plains Corridor between Laredo, Texas, and Raton, New Mexico as the future Interstate 27. The bipartisan bill passed the Senate with unanimous consent and is now going to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Following passage, Sen. Cruz said, “The passage of this bipartisan bill is a clear signal to the communities and businesses across Texas that Congress supports their work to develop the current highways to become part of the Interstate system. Communities across this route need better infrastructure because of the increasing demand to move goods and people, which is why I am proud to have secured this victory for the Lone Star State. It means more jobs, greater economic development, and better transportation. This is fantastic news for Texas.”

Sen. Luján said, “I am proud to support this effort to improve our infrastructure, make transportation safer, and create new economic opportunities along the Ports to Plains Corridor in New Mexico. Passing this bipartisan, bicameral legislation is a vital next step to show that the federal government is committed to the growth and development of this corridor, soon to be officially designated as Interstate 27. I look forward to seeing this bill signed into law, and to working with our communities to deliver the federal investments they need.”

Sen. Cornyn said, “The Ports-to-Plains System is a critical 963-mile transportation corridor, and this legislation builds on the success we had in passing a bill to designate the Ports-to-Plains corridor in Texas and New Mexico as an interstate. I appreciate Sen. Cruz’s leadership on this legislation, and I look forward to seeing the Ports-to-Plains corridor fuel more trade, more jobs, more energy security, and agricultural production for years to come.”

Sen. Heinrich said, “From Clayton to Raton, this legislation will help create jobs, grow the economy, better connect trade and commerce, and improve transportation safety. I was proud to join my colleagues in getting this legislation passed in the Senate. With this bipartisan Ports-to-Plains victory, we are bringing this project one step closer to becoming reality. I look forward to seeing this bill signed into law.”

Sens. Cruz, Luján, Cornyn, and Heinrich introduced the bill in the Senate. Reps. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), August Pfluger (R-Texas), and Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) introduced identical legislation in the House.

Read the full text of the bill here.