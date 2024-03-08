Katy ISD Hosting Certified Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, March 23

KATY, TX [March 8, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) extends a warm invitation to certified teachers seeking an opportunity to join the top-ranked school district in the Greater Houston area. As we gear up for the 2024-2025 academic year, Katy ISD is excited to announce its upcoming Certified Teacher Job Fair scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2024.

“In Katy ISD, we pride ourselves on being a premier school district, where our dedicated and passionate educators consistently provide unmatched learning experiences to over 95,000 students,” stated Brian Schuss, Chief Human Resources Officer. “As a result of our rapid growth, we are excited to announce the opening of Nelson Junior High and Freeman High School next year, which will further enhance our educational offerings,” Schuss added, emphasizing the increased hiring needs across the district.

This event will provide a platform for prospective candidates to directly engage with administrators from both elementary and secondary campuses. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to network with principals and engage in on-the-spot interviews.

Katy ISD was recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers in Texas. This prestigious acknowledgment further solidifies Katy ISD’s commitment to providing an exceptional work environment for educators.

No pre-registration or fees are requisite for attendance; however, participants are kindly requested to show proof of certification, TEA/SBEC content exam scores, and/or Statement of Eligibility (SOE). It is recommended that candidates proactively complete an application on the Katy ISD website prior to the event and come prepared with an ample supply of resumes to distribute at the fair.

For more information, visit the Katy ISD Human Resources Job Fair webpage.



What: Katy ISD 2024 Certified Teacher Job Fair

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center

6301 South Stadium Lane

Katy, TX 77494

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024

8:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Elementary Job Fair

1:00 – 4:00 p.m. – Secondary Job Fair