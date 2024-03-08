Communities In Schools of Houston celebrates Social Work Month in March

Salutes social workers on staff, including Student Support Managers on school campuses throughout the Houston area

HOUSTON, March 7, 2024 – Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS), an education nonprofit, celebrates Social Work Month during March, with the theme “Empowering Social Workers,” to highlight how social workers have enriched our society by empowering people and communities to overcome hurdles that prevent them from living life to the fullest. Social work is in the DNA of Communities In Schools as it works to amplify the power of each student’s potential by connecting them to caring adults, including CIS Student Support Managers and mental health professionals.

Currently serving 163 campuses in six Houston-area schools districts and Lone Star College, CIS places at least one full-time Student Support Manager on each partner campus to deliver direct services – counseling, academic support and health and human services. CIS also provides students and families with tailored referrals to community resources, while collaborating with more than 350 community partners, including volunteers, social service agencies, mental health providers and educators, to help students stay in school and thrive.

“Social Work Month is important to Communities In Schools because it highlights the immense contributions of social workers throughout our nation, whether in schools or other milieus,” says Lisa Descant, LPC-S, LMFT-S and CEO of CIS of Houston. “In their social work role, our Student Support Managers are improving the lives of students on CIS campuses, along with their families, through the comprehensive services they provide.”

“Students face many challenges today, including mental health issues, bullying and substance abuse, along with the pressures of keeping up academically,” Descant continues. “Our campus-based staff help students navigate difficult situations with compassion, interventions and practical solutions. This month allows us to highlight their invaluable contributions to our organization.”

Throughout the month, individual school campuses will honor CIS staff members in various ways. Student Support Managers will also be highlighted throughout the month on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, for their ongoing contributions to education and to students.

The annual Social Work Month campaign in March, coordinated by the National Association of Social Workers, is a time to inform the public, policymakers, and legislators about how social workers have broken barriers in the services they provide in an array of sectors, including schools, hospitals and mental health centers, federal, state and local government, community centers, and social service agencies.

Social workers have an immense impact on communities and the people that occupy them. Their roles have grown to include crisis management, as well as empowerment and advocacy.

