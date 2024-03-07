TUTS CELEBRATES THE 20TH TOMMY TUNE AWARDS!

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS ANNOUNCES THE FINALISTS FOR THE 2024 TOMMY TUNE AWARDS
HOUSTON — Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) announced the finalists for the 2024 Tommy Tune Awards today and the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Tommy Tune Awards!
The 2024 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public March 11, and will be available for purchase through TUTS.com, by phone at 713-558-8887 or by visiting the TUTS Box Office at 800 Bagby.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the 20th Tommy Tune Awards. The pandemic threw off our years a bit, but we can’t wait to come together and celebrate this program that has given so many students the opportunity to share their creative accomplishments with the Greater Houston community,” said Jacob Shideler, TUTS Director of Education.
The power of education, artistry and community comes together at the Tommy Tune Awards where students from across the Greater Houston community have the opportunity to share their artistry with one another. After evaluating the 62 participating Houston-area high school productions throughout the 2023-2024 school year, a team of 40+ Houston-based theatre professionals nominated students in 18 award categories.
The finalists for the 2024 Tommy Tune Awards are:
Outstanding Musical Finalists:
G.W. Carver High School — The Bodyguard
Bridgeland High School — Follies
Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight / The Prom
Pasadena Memorial High School — Disney’s Newsies
Ridge Point High School – Mamma Mia!
Stratford High School — 42nd Street
The Kinkaid School — Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Outstanding Ensemble Finalists:
Dulles High School — SIX: Teen Edition
G.W. Carver High School — The Bodyguard
South Houston High School — The Wizard of Oz
Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight
Klein High School — Mamma Mia!
Pasadena Memorial High School — Disney’s Newsies
Stratford High School — 42nd Street
The Kinkaid School — Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Outstanding Technical Achievement Finalists:
G.W. Carver High School — The Bodyguard
Houston Christian High School — You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Ridge Point High School — Mamma Mia!
Alvin High School — Little Shop of Horrors
Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight
Klein Oak High School — The Addams Family Musical School Edition
Montgomery High School — Matilda, The Musical
Second Baptist School – Disney’s The Little Mermaid
Outstanding Orchestra Finalists:
Klein Cain High School — The Wizard of Oz
Patricia E. Paetow High School — Pippin
Kinder HSPVA — After Midnight
Klein High School — Mamma Mia!
Klein Oak High School — The Addams Family Musical School Edition
Obra D. Tompkins High School — Tuck Everlasting
Outstanding Director Finalists:
Janet Sharpley — The Wizard of Oz — South Houston High School
Robin Welch — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School
Adam Delka — Follies — Bridgeland High School
Darchell Chesser — The Addams Family Musical School Edition — Klein Oak High School
Natalie Dommer — Disney’s Newsies — Pasadena Memorial High School
Mark Stonebarger — Matilda, The Musical — Clear Springs High School
Scott Lambert — Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella — The Kinkaid School
Tina Lee Domino — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Outstanding Music Director Finalists:
Crysty Cruz and Taylor Surrat — Chicago Teen Edition — C.E. King High School
Blaine Cowen — The Wizard of Oz — South Houston High School
Dr. Bobby Linhart, Brian Minson, Elizabeth Shurtz, and Jeanine Rowan — Les Misérables School Edition — Houston Christian High School
Charles Harrison and Alexandra King — Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella — The Kinkaid School
Christian De La Cruz and Kristen Killingsworth — Tuck Everlasting — Obra D. Tompkins High School
Heather Leal and Daryle Freeman — The Addams Family Musical School Edition — Klein Oak High School
Marcy Baker and Tessa Throckmorton — 42nd Street — Stratford High School
Rebecca Berger and Sean Stultz — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Outstanding Choreographer Finalists:
Alexia Alla and Marnie Kapich — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School
Denzel Taylor, Brianna McCray Holmes, Kyndal Hutto and Faith Bumper — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School
Caitlin Martin, Katherine Mendoza and Lexy Toon — Disney’s Newsies — Cypress Ranch High School
Courtney Jones — After Midnight — Kinder HSPVA
Danyale Williams — Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella — The Kinkaid School
Jennifer Bauer-Conley — Alice By Heart — The Emery / Weiner School
Julian Nanez — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Outstanding Stage Management Finalists:
Allan Currier — You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown — Houston Christian High School
Ava Frasher, Abagale Bond, Gage Watzinger — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School
Gracen Chilcote — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School
Tatiana Smith, Emanu Caston, Niya Kelly — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School
Chayton Reel, Scarlett Kuyn, Henry Patino — The Addams Family Musical: School Edition — Klein Oak High School
Kaitlyn Breen — Disney’s Newsies — Pasadena Memorial High School
Kate Diers — 42nd Street — Stratford High School
Mason Hernandez, Christian Bishop — Mamma Mia! — Langham Creek High School
Ryan Hay — Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella — The Kinkaid School
Outstanding Lighting Design Finalists:
Isabella Escobar — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School
Kinsley Roberts — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School
Andrew Guzman and Kurt Oian — Guys and Dolls — Clear Falls High School
Charlie McMillian — Zombie Prom — Clear Lake High School
Elijah Maxey — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Griffin Ferguzon and Caleigh Nickel — 42nd Street — Stratford High School
Mark Sell and Ryan Hay — Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella — The Kinkaid School
Travis Horstmann — After Midnight — Kinder HSPVA
Outstanding Scenic Design Finalists:
Sarah Tatouh — Into The Woods — Kerr High School
Sterling Smith and Jillian Staible — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School
Dr. Bobby Linhart, Brian Brown and Kyler Helberg — Les Misérables — Houston Christian High School
Bridgeland Theatre Company Technical Department — Follies — Bridgeland High School
David Clayton and Sean Eggleston — 42nd Street — Stratford High School
Evan Cooley, Kyla Crowell and Darin Garrett — The Addams Family Musical School Edition — Klein Oak High School
Kelsie Morris, William Heywood and River Tadlock — Tuck Everlasting — Obra D. Tompkins High School
Nicole Morgan — Matilda, The Musical — Montgomery High School
Sam Mascheck and Eliran Masti — After Midnight — Kinder HSPVA
Outstanding Costume Design Finalists:
Augusta Bermudez and Toriana Smith — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School
Samantha Langford — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School
Bridgeland Costume Department — Follies — Bridgeland High School
Frankie Miller and Maggie Dickinson — 42nd Street — Stratford High School
Kate Mehaffey — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Nicole Morgan and Jennifer Brown — Matilda The Musical — Montgomery High School
Outstanding Sound Design Finalists:
Abigail Jimenez — The Wizard of Oz — Klein Cain High School
Alayah Davis, John Reyes and Tristan Perez — Seussical The Musical — Dickinson High School
Brian Oliveira — The Prom — Kinder HSPVA
Grace Abdelnour — 42nd Street — Stratford High School
Maddie Wolford — The Addams Family Musical School Edition — Klein Oak High School
Outstanding Lead Finalists:
Aiyana Renner as “Mrs. Wormwood” — Matilda The Musical — Montgomery High School
Alexia Alla as “Karen” – Mean Girls High School Edition – Klein Collins High School
Alyssa Dorsey as “Rachel Marron” — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School
Anthony Dominguez as “Charlie Brown” — You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown — North Shore Senior High
Aubrey Scarcella as “Emma” — The Prom — Kinder HSPVA
Cooper Clark as “Marius” — Les Misérables School Edition — Houston Christian High School
Eliran Masti as “Barry” – The Prom – Kinder HSPVA
Evan DeBord as “Uncle Fester” — The Addams Family Musical School Edition — Klein Oak High School
Evelyn Burt as “Alice” — Alice By Heart — The Emery / Weiner School
Gracen Barrett as “Velma Kelly” — Chicago: Teen Edition — William B. Travis High School
Haley Griffin as “Katherine Plumber” — Disney’s Newsies — Cypress Ranch High School
Immanuel Poole as “Billy Flynn” — Chicago: Teen Edition — Westfield High School
Isaiah Jackson as “Gomez Addams” — The Addams Family Musical School Edition — Klein Oak High School
Jayden Rangel as “Jack Kelly” — Disney’s Newsies — Pasadena Memorial High School
Julia Acevedo as “Matilda” — Matilda The Musical — Clear Springs High School
Julia Ellisor as “Belle” — Disney’s Beauty & The Beast — Clear Creek High School
Julia Frederick as “Ariel” — Disney’s The Little Mermaid — Pearland High School
Kate Murray as “Cady” — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School
Kira Sledge as “Dorothy Brock” — 42nd Street — Stratford High School
Knox Wright as “Jonny Warner” — Zombie Prom — Clear Lake High School
Kylan Blacketer as “Mr. Wormwood” — Matilda The Musical — Clear Springs High School
Lily Tondera as “Scuttle” — Disney’s The Little Mermaid — Second Baptist School
Michael Deis as “Billy Lawlor” — 42nd Street — Stratford High School
Natalie Green as “Phyllis Rogers Stone” — Follies — Bridgeland High School
Nic Schweers as “Sebastian” — Disney’s The Little Mermaid — Second Baptist School
Olivia Garcia as “Little Red Riding Hood” — Into The Woods — Kerr High School
Payton Daly as “Marie” — Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella — The Kinkaid School
Reese McMullen as “Charlotte” — Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella — The Kinkaid School
Reid Adkison as “Benjamin Stone” — Follies — Bridgeland High School
Tad Hart as “Sonny” — Xanadu — Kingwood High School
Talia Turlich as “Janis” — Mean Girls High School Edition — Klein Collins High School
Vonta Ward as “Amos Hart” — Chicago: Teen Edition — C.E. King High School
Outstanding Supporting Lead Finalists:
Alan Rodarmel as “Cogsworth” — Disney’s Beauty & The Beast — Clear Creek High School
Andrew Dybala as “Andy Lee” — 42nd Street — Stratford High School
Angelica Salva as “Maggie Jones” — 42nd Street — Stratford High School
Anna Kovacik as “Melpomene” — Xanadu — Kingwood High School
April Acevedo as “Mary Sunshine” — Chicago: Teen Edition — Westfield High School
Chloe Smith as “Madame De La Grande Bouche” – Disney’s Beauty & The Beast – Clear Creek High School
Chris Kositprapa as “Sebastian” — Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella — The Kinkaid School
Christopher Melendez as “Lord Farquad” — Shrek The Musical — Spring Woods High School
Cole Griffin as “Lewis” — Pippin — Patricia E. Paetow High School
Emma Taylor as “Annie” — 42nd Street — Stratford High School
Giselle Quintero as “Glinda” — The Wizard of Oz — South Houston High School
Itzarie Amaro as “Dragon” — Shrek The Musical — Spring Woods High School
Ivan Davidson as “Frank Farmer” — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School
Jaxon Daniel as “Pepper” — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School
Joshua Lewis as “Pumba” — Disney’s The Lion King Jr. — Hightower High School
Kian Ritchie as “Thernardier” — Les Misérables School Edition — Houston Christian High School
Lauryn Palmer as “Stormy Weather” — After Midnight — Kinder HSPVA
Lorhii Nelson as “June” — Chicago: Teen Edition — C.E. King High School
Michael Flores as “General Genghis Khan Schmitz” — Seussical The Musical — Dickinson High School
Nina Le as “Les” — Disney’s Newsies — Pasadena Memorial High School
Patrick Cashion as “Bill” — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School
Pierce Markowitz as “Jean-Michel” — Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella — The Kinkaid School
Regan Etter as “Calliope” — Xanadu — Kingwood High School
Ronnit Jain as “Josh” — Zombie Prom — Clear Lake High School
Takera Swain as “Nikki Marron” — The Bodyguard — G.W. Carver High School
Tyrese Clark as “Timon” — Disney’s The Lion King Jr. — Hightower High School
Outstanding Singer Finalists:
Aisha Choquette as “Mae Tuck” — Tuck Everlasting — Obra D. Tompkins High School
Alexandra Cordova as “Roxie Hart” — Chicago: Teen Edition — C.E. King High School
Amanda Matos D’Lacoste as “Winnie Foster” — Tuck Everlasting — Obra D. Tompkins High School
Annabelle Cody as “Cosette” — Les Misérables School Edition — Houston Christian High School
Andrew Knobbe as “Enjorlas” — Les Miserables School Edition — Houston Christian High School
April Acevedo as “Mary Sunshine” — Chicago: Teen Edition — Westfield High School
Avery Humphreys as “Miss Adelaide” — Guys and Dolls — Clear Falls High School
Caroline Jacobson as “Donna Sheridan” — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Caroline Lane as “Ursula” — Disney’s The Little Mermaid — Second Baptist School
Cassie Santiago as “Catherine” — Pippin — Patricia E. Paetow High School
Chloe Smith as “Madame De La Grande Bouche” — Disney’s Beauty & The Beast — Clear Creek High School
Comfort Azagidi as “Woman Be Wise” — After Midnight — Kinder HSPVA
Emma Vogelsang as “The Witch” — Into The Woods — Memorial High School
Gentry Lumpkin as “Dee Dee” — The Prom — Kinder HSPVA
Isabella Allon as “Baker’s Wife” — Into The Woods — Memorial High School
Jayla Cork as “Catherine Parr” — SIX: Teen Edition — Dulles High School
Kailey Cavazos as “Sophie Sheridan” — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Kayli Martin as “Catherine Parr” — SIX: Teen Edition — Thomas Randle High School
Kendahl Lemons as “Donna Sheridan” — Mamma Mia! — Langham Creek High School
Kennedy Spies as “Olive Ostrovsky” — The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee — Dickinson High School
Madison Taylor as “Sandy Dumbroski” — Grease: High School Edition — St. Francis Episcopal
Marie Popp as “Kira” — Xanadu — Kingwood High School
Reese McGrenera as “Sophie” — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School
TJ Saenz as “Harry” — Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School
Torin Merchant as “Motormouth Mable” — Hairspray — Angleton High School
Outstanding Actor Finalists:
Andrew Johnson as “Horton The Elephant” in Suessical The Musical — Dickinson High School
Aubree Hurst as “Anya” in Anastasia — Jordan High School
Caroline Lane as “Ursula” in Disney’s The Little Mermaid — Second Baptist School
Dylan Jones as “Damien” in Anastasia — Jordan High School
Garrett Smith as “Miss Agatha Trunchbull” in Matilda the Musical — Montgomery High School
Jackson Wenzel as “Nathan Detriot” in Guys and Dolls — Clear Falls High School
Josh Adams as “Sky” in Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Outstanding Dancer Finalists:
Berlyn Ann Nyondo as “Ensemble” in Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Camron Lettries as “Principal Dancer” The Bodygaurd — G.W. CARVER HIGH SCHOOL
Gavin Warfield as “Daybreak Express” in After Midnight — Kinder HSPVA
Giovanni Gonzales as “Principal Dancer” in The Bodygaurd — G.W. CARVER HIGH SCHOOL
Julian Nanez as “Eddie” in Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Maryam Zaafran as “Lead Dancer” in Aida — St. Agnes Academy
Outstanding Honorable Mention Finalists:
Avery Elkins as “Patty” in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown — Houston Christian High School
Braylon McMorris as “Ensemble” in Mamma Mia! — Ridge Point High School
Ella Steinitz as “Matilda” in Matilda the Musical — Montgomery High School
Matthew Moland as “Pepper” in Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Trestyn Bartilome-Panes as “Joey Baltimore” in Guys and Dolls — Clear Falls High School
Yair Rivera as “Crutchie” in Disney’s Newsies — Pasadena Memorial High School
2023-2024 Student Reporter*:
Alyssa Jones — Mamma Mia! — Klein High School
Ricky Ragazzo — AIDA — St. Agnes Academy
*Each year, the Jimmy Awards invites select Student Reporters from participating Regional Awards Programs like the Tommy Tune Awards to cover Jimmy Awards events through social media. The Tommy Tune Awards has adopted the Student Reporter opportunity in an effort to include students who are not eligible to be nominated as performers. This provides a chance to expand TTA connections into other areas of your schools – e.g. journalism, film, and other related departments. The chosen TTA Student Reporters will be able to work directly with the Tommy Tune Awards Marketing Team to get an insider look at what it takes to cover an awards ceremony, as well as contend for an opportunity to cover the Jimmy’s on June 24.
In addition to these awards, the Tommy Tune Awards Program awards scholarships to graduating seniors who plan to pursue a career in the arts.
The Tommy Tune Awards offers an opportunity for students and educators to share their creative accomplishments while instilling in young people the value of engaging in the performing arts as a lifelong pursuit.
Every year, Houston area High Schools produce a full-length musical in order to compete in 17 categories: Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lead, Outstanding Supporting, Outstanding Singer, Outstanding Actor, Outstanding Dancer, Honorable Mention, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Technical Achievement, Outstanding Scenic Designer, Outstanding Costume Designer, Outstanding Lighting Designer, Outstanding Stage Manager, Outstanding Musical Director, Outstanding Orchestra, Outstanding Choreographer, and Outstanding Director.
Throughout the 2023-2024 school year, the adjudicators evaluated each participating school’s show, focusing on each element of the production. The adjudicating mentors are made up of a group of Houston-based theatre professionals who have backgrounds as performers, designers, directors, choreographers, and musicians; and who have years of experience working in arts education and administration.
The Tommy Tune Awards are named for Broadway legend, Houston native and Lamar High School alumnus Tommy Tune. A performer, director and choreographer with more than 50 years of stage experience, Tune received nine Tony Awards for his work in the following productions: Seesaw, My One and Only, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine, Nine, Grand Hotel and The Will Rogers Follies. He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts in 2003 by President Bush.
Jimmy AwardsⓇ
Of the 28 Tommy Tune Award nominees for Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, two will be selected via a rigorous audition process adjudicated by a panel of industry professionals ultimately winning an opportunity to represent Houston and TUTS at the Jimmy AwardsⓇ. The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (the Jimmy Awards®) are a national celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance and elevating the importance of theatre arts education in schools. The Jimmy Awards are presented by The Broadway League Foundation.
Theatre Under The Stars is grateful to our Tommy Tune Awards sponsors HEB and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.