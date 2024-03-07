True Tickets and Houston Grand Opera Forge Innovative Partnership to Revolutionize the Opera Experience with Secure Digital Ticket Delivery

Houston, TX (March 7, 2024) – Secure digital ticket delivery service True Tickets and Houston Grand Opera (HGO) are delighted to announce a landmark partnership. The collaboration, True Tickets’ first foray into the Houston market, will introduce a state-of-the-art digital ticket delivery solution that is designed to enhance convenience and security for opera enthusiasts.

This innovative approach not only streamlines the ticketing process but also addresses the challenges of ticket reselling and fraud, ensuring that the focus remains on the unparalleled artistic and musical quality that audiences have expected from HGO since its founding in 1955. The internationally recognized company is a leader in the opera industry, known for its world-class productions of classics from the repertoire, innovative world premieres, and pioneering initiatives to share the operatic art with the Houston community.

By leveraging True Tickets’ cutting-edge digital ticketing platform, HGO will utilize a convenient and secure method to deliver and manage tickets while avoiding third-party price increases and ensuring that they are distributed fairly. This partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to embracing technology to improve accessibility and engagement with the performing arts.

“We want our audience’s experience with our company to be easy and seamless, beginning to end,” said HGO General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor. “The new digital ticketing process we’re introducing with our partners at True Tickets is a direct investment in our audience—one that we hope allows each operagoer to enjoy a hassle-free outing to the Wortham Theater Center, and lend their full attention to reveling in beautiful art and music.”

“This partnership signifies a pivotal step forward in how tickets are managed and enjoyed,” said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. “Together with Houston Grand Opera, we are not only setting a new standard for digital ticketing but also ensuring that every ticket transaction is transparent, secure, and user-friendly.”

About True Tickets

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. True Tickets’ business-to-business solution easily integrates with Tessitura, the unified enterprise system for arts and cultural institutions, empowering performing arts centers, theatres, ballets, orchestras, and more to leverage the power of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, these institutions can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. General Director and CEO Khori Dastoor assumed leadership of the organization and responsibility for its strategic vision in 2021. HGO was the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards, and the only American company to be nominated twice. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art, to serve the Houston community, and to be a global leader in the future of opera, HGO has led the field in commissioning and producing new works (76 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering Community and Learning initiative has served as a model for other arts organizations. The company invites all Houstonians to experience superlative opera without the barrier of price through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions. HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors. For additional information, please visit HGO.org.