TIMES FLIES WHEN YOU’RE HAVING FUN!

THE LONE STAR FLIGHT MUSEUM BRINGS AWESOME PLANES,

AMAZING EVENTS, LOTS OF FUN FOR SPRING BREAK 2024!

Click HERE for more Spring Break details!

Saturday, March 9 | Community Day

Displays from local aviation organizations, LSFM partners including United States Coast Guard, Civil Air Patrol, 1940 Air Terminal Museum, Buffalo Soldiers Museum, Battleship Texas Foundation, San Jacinto Museum & Battlefield and MANY MORE!

Sunday, March 10 | Plane Games

A high-flying version of family game night! Join us for some aviation-themed, friendly competition that’s geared toward all ages!

Monday, March 11 | Mechanic Monday

This fan-favorite day returns with Hangar Talks, Education Carts and kid-friendly tinker toys all relating to the crew that keep us flying!

Tuesday, March 12 | Heroes in History

Rare military uniforms on display, Hangar Talks and more bring you up close to aviation history.

Wednesday, March 13 | Space Race

From airplanes to outerspace, it’s a galactic good time! Explore our Space Gallery, make a stomp rocket, visit the Women in Space Knowledge Hunt and MORE!

Thursday, March 14 | Pi in the Sky! – 1/2 Price Admission!

It’s Pi Day! We’re celebrating 3.14 with a never-ending Pi-Chain, Pi-Rographs, Forces of Flight, Eggstronaut and Sing-A-Long in the Toddler Terminal. All this mathematic madness is on 1/2 price admission day. BONUS! Members Only: FREE pie treats – while supplies last!

Friday, March 15 | It’s FLY-Day!

Start the weekend with Indoor Airshow, RC Plane Demos, Marshaling Class, and Plane Model Display! Members Only: Sneak peek of our upcoming Red Baron exhibit.

Saturday, March 16 | Helicopter Day

Get to the CHOPPA!! Helicopters are covering the ramp in this epic Helicopter Day… and check out activities in the Drone Zone!

Sunday, March 17 | Plane Green

Celebrate St. Patty’s Day with a Shamrock Hunt in our hangars, Fly Across the Rainbow coloring craft and Irish Aviators display.

Spring Break schedule subject to change. Visit LoneStarFlight.org for the most recent schedule.

Don’t Miss These Museum Favorites!

MaxFlight! It’s the ultimate flight simulator experience and its only at the Lone Star Flight Museum.

The MaxFlight FS-VC is a fully interactive virtual reality simulator that can perform 360º motion and where you are in the pilot seat! Fly in amazing warbirds, jets and vintage aircraft, ride in a rollercoaster, take an underwater sea adventure and more! Separate ticket required to ride.

Boeing Toddler Terminal is great fun for little learners!

For ages 1 – 4, aviation comes to life with soft play structures, interactive stations, and simple STEM…all while promoting imaginative play! Free with a general admission ticket.

Space Gallery is a tour through NASA Astronaut training!

Step inside a lunar rover, astronaut working lab up and the shuttle simulator and learn about the early years of how they were used within the NASA astronaut training program.

Visit online at LONESTARFLIGHT.ORG or on our FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM pages for more program and event information. As a non-profit, we rely on the support of our community through ticket sales, membership, events and other programs. Please consider a donation to support the only museum whose exhibits FLY!

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering and math. In addition to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, the 130,000 square foot museum is home to a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation and military aircraft. Guests can experience the wonder of flight in a warbird ride and get hands-on in the high-tech Aviation Learning Center and Flight Academy. Multiple public and STEM-focused education programs create an unforgettable museum experience for visitors of all ages. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 with senior and military discounts. Memberships are also available. For details, visit lonestarflight.org or call 346-708-2517.