Sen. Cruz State of the Union Guest: Texas Sheriff on Front Lines of Biden Border Crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today announced that Texas Sheriff Danny Dominguez (D-Presidio County) will be his guest for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address before Congress on Thursday evening. Sheriff Dominguez has been at the front lines of the largest illegal immigration crisis in our nation’s history. Every single day he witnesses the tremendous strain this humanitarian and national security crisis places on our Texas-Mexico border communities. Sen. Cruz and Sheriff Dominguez share a strong bipartisan interest in ending the chaos and lawlessness that is not only making Texas, but America, less safe.

Upon announcing, Sen. Cruz said, “Sheriff Danny Dominguez is joining me tomorrow for the State of the Union. He is a proud Texan, an elected Democratic official for 28 years, and a selfless law enforcement official on the front lines of this unprecedented illegal immigration crisis at our southern border. Sherriff Dominguez has seen first-hand the devastating impact of this crisis: children that have been brutalized, women that have been raped, and Americans dying from narcotics and fentanyl flooding through our open border. Enough is enough. Together, we share the common goal of securing our communities from danger and lawlessness that this open border represents.”

Sheriff Dominguez said, “For 28 years, I have proudly served my county working day in and day out to keep them safe. In the last 3 years, the crisis at our southern border has gotten out of control. Crime has increased and our resources are limited. My fellow law enforcement officers are facing deadly risks every single day. Senator Cruz has been leading the fight since day one to secure our border for the sake of our communities. I am proud and honored to be Senator Cruz’s guest for the State of the Union.”

BACKGROUND

Sen. Cruz is leading congressional efforts to secure the Texas-Mexico border.