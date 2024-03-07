Make the Most of Your Spring Break Outdoors with Texas State Parks

AUSTIN – With spring break around the corner, most Texans are finalizing travel plans to their favorite places in search of sun and fun. If you’ve waited until the last minute to find something to do, never fear. Texas State Parks offer a chance for families to get outside and enjoy the diverse landscapes that make Texas unique. With opportunities to swim, walk and play at many parks, there is something for every member of the family to enjoy.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) experts have curated a list of tips and tricks to help you reconnect with the outdoors even if it’s only for an afternoon.

For more information about Texas State Parks, visit texasstateparks.org.