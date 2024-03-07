LIBRARY’S “ART & ARCHITECTURE” SERIES FOCUSES ON IMPRESSIONISM IN MARCH

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will have an educational series focusing on “Art & Architecture” this spring. The program “Art & Architecture: Impressionism” will take place on Saturday, March 23, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Architecture professor Sheba Akhtar will talk about Impressionist art, a movement that developed chiefly in France during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Learn how Paris became the center of European art during this period, and how artists such as Monet, Degas, Cezanne, and Van Gogh rose to fame. Akhtar will also discuss the characteristics of Impressionist art, including the exploration of light and color, movement and time, and landscape and urban life.

An assistant architecture professor at Prairie View A&M University, Akhtar received her Master of Architecture degree from the University of Pennsylvania and taught art and architecture history for more than 20 years. She has practiced as an architect in the United States, England, Scotland, Jordan, and Pakistan. She is the author of “Of Colour and Form” and numerous articles on art and architecture.

The series will continue with a program on “Modern Art & Architecture” in April.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).