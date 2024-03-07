ALLEY THEATRE’S THE WORLD IS NOT SILENT ANNOUNCED AS 2024 LAURENTS / HATCHER FOUNDATION AWARD RECIPIENT

HOUSTON, TX – Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre is honored to announce The World is Not Silent by Don X. Nguyen is a recipient of The Laurents / Hatcher Foundation Award. Developed in the Alley All New Reading Series, this semi-autobiographical play explores how language divides and unites us.

Established in 2010, The Laurents / Hatcher Foundation Award is an annual prize given for an un-produced, full-length play by an early-career American playwright. In addition to being one of the country’s largest grants for new work, Since the establishment of the Award more than $1 Million Dollars has supported individual world premiere productions and playwrights.

Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose shared, “When The World is Not Silent was part of our 2022 Alley All New Festival, the audience was dazzled by what a beautiful and funny play it was. I knew we had to do the world premiere. We are excited to share it with the city of Houston, both the audience who regularly comes to the Alley and many new audiences this play will reach through the generosity of this award.”

Performances of The World is Not Silent begin Friday, March 22 to Sunday, April 14 in the Neuhaus Theatre.

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composer, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.