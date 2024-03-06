Wellness on Wheels Mobile Health Event Offers Affordable Health Services and Family Fun

Harris County Public Health to host mobile health services event on March 9

HOUSTON – The Wellness on Wheels Mobile Health Event is set to roll into the Deputy Darren Almendarez Community Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event, hosted by Harris County Public Health (HCPH), promises a day of affordable health services and free entertainment for the whole family.

Attendees will have access to various health services from HCPH’s Health Services mobile units, including breast and cervical cancer screenings, free vaccinations, dental screenings, and fluoride applications for children. Additionally, the event will offer HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STI) testing, lead poisoning testing, and referrals to health services.

In addition to health services, the event will feature health education sessions covering topics such as gun violence prevention, chronic disease management, and food and water safety. For furry friends, the event will provide free pet services, including vaccinations and microchipping (two-pet limit per household), as well as low-cost pet adoptions.

The event will also include music, face painting, raffles, and more. HCPH will host a Wellness on Wheels event in each Harris County precinct throughout 2024. March’s event will be held in partnership with Harris County Precinct 2. Future event dates include:

Harris County Precinct 1 – Saturday, June 8, 2024

Harris County Precinct 3 – Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024

Harris County Precinct 4—Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

The Wellness on Wheels Mobile Health Event is free and open to Harris County community members. All services are offered on a first-come-first-served basis. For more information about the event, check out HCPH’s Facebook event page. For general information about HCPH’s services, visit hcphtx.org.