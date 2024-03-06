UHD’s Marilyn Davies College of Business To Offer Two New Graduate Programs in Business Intelligence

HOUSTON (March 6, 2024)– The Marilyn Davies College of Business (MDCOB) at the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) is renowned for the excellence and affordability of its MBA program, one of the largest in the region. In meeting the needs of the marketplace, MDCOB will offer two new programs in Business Intelligence starting fall 2024: a Business Intelligence concentration in the MBA and a graduate certificate in Business Intelligence, pending SACSCOC approval.

“The Houston metropolitan area has a very diverse population with many working professionals and is a major business and industrial hub,” said Dr. Isaac Elking, Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management at MDCOB. “These programs will prepare students for careers in the greater Houston area, equipping them with 21st-century skills that can have a broader impact on the society.”

Why Business Intelligence?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the job market for business intelligence analysts is expected to grow by 23% from 2021 to 2031. Required in many different fields, from health care to education to finance to law enforcement, Business Intelligence analysts straddle the worlds of business and information technology and are able to mine and analyze data to recommend growth strategies for a company.

Business Intelligence Concentration in the MBA

The MBA degree is divided into two distinct sets of courses: the MBA core, consisting of 20 credit hours of typical business topics, and a concentration selected by the student (five to six courses within a discipline of focus). When both the concentration courses and the MBA core courses are completed, the student will have earned an MBA degree with a concentration in that designated discipline.

Graduate Certificate in Business Intelligence (GCBI)

The new 16-hour MDCOB Graduate Certificate in Business Intelligence (GCBI) is designed for business professionals to increase their understanding of business intelligence and analytic technologies, develop data management skills, extend the ability to effectively communicate data analysis, and manage data-intensive business applications.

The courses will be offered online, and face-to-face or hybrid options may also be offered. The curriculum offers five graduate level courses taken in eight-week modules over the span of 12 months (16 hours total). The Graduate Colloquium can be taken anytime along with other courses during the 12 months.

For more information:

Visit www.uhd.edu/academics/business/graduate-programs/mba/concentrations/business-intelligence.aspx. I

Interested students may also request more information at https://connect.uhd.edu/register/MBABusinessIntelligenceInterest

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON-DOWNTOWN

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) is the second-largest university in Houston and has served the educational needs of the nation’s fourth-largest city since 1974. As one of four distinct public universities in the University of Houston System, UHD is a comprehensive, four-year university led by President Loren J. Blanchard. Annually, UHD educates approximately 14,000 students, boasts more than 67,000 alumni, and offers 45 bachelor’s degrees, 12 master’s degrees, and 19 online programs within four colleges: Marilyn Davies College of Business, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Public Service, and College of Sciences and Technology. UHD has one of the lowest tuition rates in Texas.

U.S. News and World Report ranked UHD among the nation’s Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Applied Administration and Best Online Master’s Programs in Criminal Justice, as well as a Top Performer in Social Mobility. The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse ranked UHD one of the best colleges in the U.S. for its 2024 rankings, with notable distinctions: No. 1 for diversity (tied) and No. 3 for student experience. TheStockWatcher.com called UHD a “notable institution providing high-quality online MBA programs. … UHD ensures that its graduates are well-prepared to succeed in their chosen career paths.”

The University is designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, a Minority-Serving Institution, and a Military Friendly School. For more information on the University of Houston-Downtown, visit uhd.edu.