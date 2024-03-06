The Periwinkle Foundation hosts “Back to the ‘80s!” Gala on Saturday, Apr. 20 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, benefiting pediatric cancer patients and their families

WHAT: Take a trip back to the 1980s with The Periwinkle Foundation’s biennial gala, “Back to the ‘80s!” on Saturday, Apr. 20 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel as hundreds of people gather to raise money for children with cancer and their families. There will be fun, food, beverages and friendship as part of the fundraiser to further Periwinkle camps, art and survivor programs.

Post-dinner music will be provided by DJ Apollo Beats Music, with lots of ‘80s tunes in the mix. No stuffy gala here; guests can be creative in attire with 1980s fashion described as “the years of puffed shoulders and power suits, flashy skirts and spandex leggings, velour, leg warmers and voluminous parachute pants.” And don’t forget, “big hair.”

This year’s Gala honorees are John Clutterbuck and Sean Beck, who will be presented with the Gerson Award, which is named after The Periwinkle Foundation founder Paul Gerson, M.D., and given to individuals who donate their time and talents to turn dreams into reality for Periwinkle children.

Clutterbuck is an Advisory Board and former Board member for The Periwinkle Foundation and Sommelier Chair for Iron Sommelier from 2008 – 2022. Beck, a member of Periwinkle’s Board of Directors, has made an impact through chairing the fundraisers Iron Bartender and Iron Sommelier over the years, adding greatly to the foundation’s coffers.

As part of the celebration, partner TwinEngine, led by twin sisters Winnie Brignac Hart and Lorrie Brignac Lee, will be recognized for its outstanding branding efforts for Periwinkle in the last few years. Guests will see an inspiring video and hear from Periwinkle staff, board, survivors and patients.

WHERE: Royal Sonesta Houston

2222 W. Loop South Freeway, Houston, Texas 77027

WHEN: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

WHO: Gala Chairs – Periwinkle Foundation Board of Directors

Gerson Award Recipients – John Clutterbuck and Sean Beck

TICKETS: Tables start at $5,000.

Underwriting opportunities are available from $1,000 (“Don’t Stop Believin’”) to “Top Gun” ($40,000). Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Individual tickets are $500.

Go to www.periwinklefoundation.org/events/biennial-gala/ to purchase tickets.

INFORMATION: Email Ann Massey, Director of Development, at amassey@periwinklefoundation.org or call 713-807-0191.

The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children’s Hospital. Funds raised through Periwinkle Cycle help support the Periwinkle Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs that serve more than 14,000 children, teens and families. This is made possible by a collaborative community of 20,000 supporters.

Link to photos here

Photo credit: Dave Rossman and Eric Forsythe