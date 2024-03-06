TABC conducting Spring Break public safety operations throughout March  

AUSTIN — Agents from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will be in liquor stores, bars, beaches, and other locations where alcohol is sold throughout March as the agency kicks off its annual spring break public safety operations.

Dozens of TABC’s more-than 200 commissioned peace officers will take part in the operations, which identify locations where alcohol is sold to minors in violation of state law. Planned operations for 2024 include underage compliance operations, in which TABC agents attempt to identify businesses selling alcohol to people younger than 21.

“The spring festival season, including spring break and a number of popular events across the state, is among the busiest times for alcohol retailers,” said Thomas Graham, TABC executive director. “Each year, TABC makes it a point to empower our retailers to identify some of the most common violations and take steps to help keep their business and communities safe.”

Prior to the operations, TABC auditors often visit alcohol retailers in the most popular spring break destinations to provide training and answer questions about best practices related to preventing the sale of alcohol to minors. One such meeting took place on South Padre Island in mid-February, giving retailers there a chance to learn about best practices for avoiding safety risks such as illicit alcohol sales.

“The ultimate goal is not to penalize retailers who are doing their best to conduct business during a busy time,” Graham said. “What we want to do first and foremost is to ensure they have the tools they need to successfully operate while keeping their customers and employees safe.”

Businesses that sell alcohol to people under 21 could face a civil fine or suspension of their license to sell alcohol. Employees who conduct the sale could also find themselves charged with a class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and up to one year in jail.

For more information about TABC, visit tabc.texas.gov.