Kitten Palooza March 9 and 10

This weekend (March 9 and 10), Best Friends in Houston is hosting their fan-favorite “Kittenpalooza”event. Houstonians are encouraged to come meet adoption ready kittens and cats of all personalities looking for their loving families at this family friendly and free CAT centric event.

Kittens and cats are the most at-risk populations in shelters. According to recent data from Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in shelters by 2025, 569 cats are killed in shelters each day.

Photos of happy adopters from past Kittenpalooza events are accessible here.

Can’t adopt right now? Fostering is an essential part of the lifesaving process that allows animals to thrive outside of a shelter environment. It gives animals an opportunity to learn that people can be kind, food is available, and there is a warm, secure place to sleep. Plus, fostering creates space for another animal in a shelter to have a second chance. Even a space as small as a spare bathroom can give these kittens the opportunity to decompress for the weekend.

Best Friends in Houston is located at 901 Pinemont Drive and the event will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m both days.