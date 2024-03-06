Katy ISD Honors Legacy of David and Terri Youngblood  with School Dedication Ceremony

KATY, TX [March 6, 2024] – On March 5, Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) celebrated the significant contributions and legacy of David and Terri Youngblood at the dedication ceremony of Youngblood Elementary. This momentous occasion united the community in honoring the exceptional service of the Youngbloods, whose ongoing impact continues to shape the district’s history.

The dedication ceremony welcomed Youngblood students and staff, families, district officials, namesakes, and the Board of Trustees, all bound by their profound admiration and gratitude for David and Terri Youngblood. Attendees were treated to magnificent performances by the “Incredi-bulls” school choir and moved by heartfelt speeches delivered by school and district leaders, fellow namesake Ms. Bonnie Holland, and the Youngblood family.

“The Youngbloods’ commitment to the Katy community has been nothing short of exemplary,” said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “David and Terri’s years of outstanding service have made a lasting impact on our school community. We extend our gratitude for their contributions,” he added.

David Youngblood dedicated 36 years to Katy ISD, starting in 1977 as a teacher and head swimming coach at Katy High School before becoming Taylor High School’s first diving coach in 1979. Throughout his tenure, David led teams to numerous athletic triumphs and established the Katy ISD Summer Swimming Recreation Program, impacting thousands of children in the area. Since retiring in 2013, he remains active in the community, volunteering for committees, officiating volleyball, and contributing to organizations such as Meals on Wheels and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. David’s ongoing commitment to education and service exemplifies his enduring dedication to Katy ISD and the community at large.

“Working with our students and athletes was a joy for us. Seeing our students learn and grow was so gratifying,” said David Youngblood. “It’s hard to imagine either of us pursuing any other career besides teaching young people. Teaching was not just a job for us, it was a passion,” he added.

Terri Youngblood, a dedicated educator, began her journey at Katy High School in 1977, where she met her husband David during teacher training. Over her 40-year tenure, she played a pivotal role in shaping Katy ISD’s vocational, career, and technical curriculum, evolving from teaching shorthand to advanced digital graphics. As the Business Department chair, Terri’s influence extended beyond the classroom, serving on numerous committees and mentoring Future Business Leaders of America, producing state presidents. Even in retirement since 2018, Terri’s commitment to education persists through substitute teaching, involvement in the Katy Area Retired Educators, and volunteering with Meals on Wheels, showcasing her enduring dedication to serving her community.

Expressing her sincere thanks and appreciation to school principal, Ms. Charlotte Gilder, Terri Youngblood said, “You and your administration staff have worked tirelessly to create a positive and supportive environment for the staff and students and Youngblood Elementary. Because of you, teachers and staff are proud to be part of the Bull family.” She continued by recognizing the school’s educators, adding, “Thank you to the staff for your hard work and dedication to excellence. We appreciate you very much.”

As part of the ceremony, a school portrait that will hang at the entrance of the school was revealed and the couple was presented with a pair of rocking chairs for them to enjoy and reflect on their 77 combined years of dedicated service.

