COMMUNITY HEALTH CHOICE AWARDED CONTRACT TO ADMINISTER MEDICAID STAR+PLUS PROGRAM IN NINE HOUSTON-AREA COUNTIES

STAR+PLUS provides additional assistance and benefits to disabled adults and seniors.

Houston, Texas – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has selected Community Health Choice (Community) as one of the managed care organizations to administer the Medicaid-managed care program STAR+PLUS. This is the first time Community has received the STAR+PLUS designation, and the contract awarded by HHSC significantly increases its ability to provide coverage across the entire Gulf Coast region.

The STAR+PLUS program combines both acute and long-term care, serving aged, and disabled adults through the health plan they choose. Furthermore, STAR+PLUS provides assistance to families and caregivers, offering support with daily activities, home modifications, respite care, and personal-assistance services.

“This marks a major milestone in our mission here at Community,” said Lisa Wright, President, and CEO of Community Health Choice. “We proudly accept the STAR+PLUS contract, which affirms our dedication to improving the health and well-being of all Texans, particularly the underserved, by opening doors to healthcare and health-related services through collaboration with the state. Alongside our local providers and community partners, we stand ready to coordinate comprehensive services for our members’ diverse health and wellness needs.”

Beginning September 2024, Community will offer this coverage in the Harris Service Area which includes 9 counties in Southeast Texas: Austin, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Matagorda, Montgomery, Waller, and Wharton counties; Harris being the most populous county in the state.