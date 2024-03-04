Sen. Cruz Releases Statement on Supreme Court Ruling in Trump v. Anderson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the ranking member of the Subcommittee on The Constitution, released the following statement in response to the United States Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in favor of former President Trump in the case of Donald Trump v. Norma Anderson, et al. The U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling from December 2023 that barred the former president from appearing on the 2024 Colorado state primary ballot for allegedly interfering in the 2020 election.
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Sen. Cruz said, “I was proud to lead 179 Members of Congress in an amicus brief to the Supreme Court supporting President Trump and arguing that states do not have the power to remove the leading presidential candidate from the ballot. I am glad that the Supreme Court agreed with our argument and unanimously overturned Colorado’s disastrous decision. I predicted that the decision would be unanimous, and the fact that the Court came together 9-0 was good for the Court and good for America. This decision is a major win for democracy and for the rule of law.”
BACKGROUND
- In Trump v. Anderson, the U.S. Supreme Court considered whether former President Donald Trump should remain on the ballot in the State of Colorado, after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that he should be removed, even though he is the current frontrunner to be the Republican Party’s presidential candidate.
- In January, Sen. Cruz, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), and Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-La.) led a group of 179 Republican lawmakers in a bicameral amicus brief effort in support of former President Donald Trump’s appeal of the Colorado ballot disqualification.
- They argued that the court “raced past numerous textual and structural limitations … which are primarily designed to ensure that Congress controls the enforcement and removal” of a president from office, and that the Colorado Supreme Court “adopted a malleable and expansive view of ‘engage in insurrection,’ which will easily lead to widespread abuse” against the political opponents of those in power in the U.S. The legislators urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision.
- The full brief is available here.