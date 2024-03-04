Sen. Cruz Releases Statement on Supreme Court Ruling in Trump v. Anderson

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the ranking member of the Subcommittee on The Constitution, released the following statement in response to the United States Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in favor of former President Trump in the case of Donald Trump v. Norma Anderson, et al. The U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling from December 2023 that barred the former president from appearing on the 2024 Colorado state primary ballot for allegedly interfering in the 2020 election.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, Sen. Cruz said, “I was proud to lead 179 Members of Congress in an amicus brief to the Supreme Court supporting President Trump and arguing that states do not have the power to remove the leading presidential candidate from the ballot. I am glad that the Supreme Court agreed with our argument and unanimously overturned Colorado’s disastrous decision. I predicted that the decision would be unanimous, and the fact that the Court came together 9-0 was good for the Court and good for America. This decision is a major win for democracy and for the rule of law.”

BACKGROUND