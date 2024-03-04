MISSION BEND BRANCH LIBRARY HOLDS TEDDY-BEAR CAMP FOR SPRING BREAK

Spring Break isn’t just for kids and families – even teddy bears can have fun! The Youth Services department at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Bend Branch Library invites children to treat their teddy bear to a special adventure — “Teddy-Bear Camp at the Library!”

The week-long Teddy-Bear Camp will take place during Spring Break, March 8-15. Children can bring their second-favorite teddy bear or toy and sign them up any day during the week for teddy-bear camp, but the earlier in the week they come, the more adventures their teddy bear will have! Registration opens and drop-off begins at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 8. “Campers” should be backpack-sized or smaller.

Each day throughout the week, the library’s Youth Services staff will post photos on the library’s Facebook page showing the stuffed animals and their adventures!

After all of their activities at Teddy-Bear Camp are over, the stuffed animals and toys will be ready to return home. On Friday, March 15, anytime between 2:30 and 3:30 pm, children can pick up their teddy bears, enjoy a snack, and see how much fun everyone had during Teddy-Bear Camp at the Library!

This activity is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Mission Bend Branch Library (281-633-5100) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

The Mission Bend Branch Library is located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road, in northeast Fort Bend County.