Libraries Offer Special Activities for Teens During Spring Break

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens (grades 9-12) on a regular basis. From gaming and craft clubs to career readiness and adulting skills, library activities for teens offer opportunities for having fun, making friends, and preparing for the next chapter of their lives.

During Spring Break this year, the Fulshear Branch Library (6350 GM Library Road) and the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy) have special activities planned on Monday, March 11, for these Young Adults (YA). In addition to the regular YA programs, these free programs offer an opportunity for teens to unwind and have fun at the library during the break from the regular school routine.

Teen Game Night – Fulshear Branch Library , 4:00-6:00 pm, Conference Room. Teens are invited to try out some new games or just get together with others to play some familiar games! Board games such as Catan, Life, and Monopoly will be on hand, as well as popular card games like Uno, Spot It, Spades, and more!

YA Craft: Bubble-Wrap-Stamped Wrapping Paper– Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 5:00-6:00 pm, Conference Classroom. Materials will be provided courtesy of the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library. Registration required.

Materials for these activities are made possible by the Friends of the Library organizations that support each library.

These activities are free and open to the public; a library card is not needed to attend programs. For more information or to register for an activity, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the branch library or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).