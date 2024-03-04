Landscape CEU Workshop Scheduled

Join us at the Landscape CEU Workshop for an educational day at The Lodge at Jones Creek Ranch Park on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, from 8:00am to 12noon. Cost per person is $30.00. Private pesticide applicators can earn three general continuing education credits at this event. Topics at this event include Irrigation Best Practices & Chemigation Management, Turf Grass Management and Disease Management for Home Lawns.

To register online for this event go to https://landscape_wkshop.eventbrite.com or to register in person by check or exact cash, stop by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Fort Bend County office located at 1402 Band Road (Annex Building), Rosenberg, TX no later than 3pm on March 19th. For general questions, please contact Lorraine Niemeyer at 281-633-7033.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your skills and knowledge at The Lodge located in the beautiful Jones Creek Ranch Park. See you there!