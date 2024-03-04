Harris County Public Health Needs Your Voice: Participate in a Community Health Survey

Participants have the option to be entered into a drawing for grocery gift cards!

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is asking all county residents aged 18 and over to share their insights in a community health survey, which runs now through April 12. Participants can choose to be entered into a drawing to receive grocery gift cards. The drawing will give away 20 $100 grocery gift cards following the survey period.

The survey is available online in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Chinese at bit.ly/HCPHSurvey2024.

The goal of the community health survey, developed by HCPH in partnership with CONDUENT Healthy Communities Institute, is to help HCPH understand how Harris County residents view the health status of their community. The results from the survey will give the community information to stay informed about what is happening in their neighborhoods. Participation is completely voluntary and anonymous.

Your Voice Matters!

The survey will take a few minutes to complete and covers a wide range of topics, including:

Access to healthcare

Mental and physical health concerns

Social and economic factors impacting health

Residents’ perception of the overall health of their community

Help Us Build a Healthier Harris County

By taking the survey, you can play a vital role in shaping the future of public health in Harris County. Your responses will be used to:

Identify the most pressing health needs of the community

Develop targeted programs and initiatives to address those needs

Track progress and measure the impact of our work

Strengthen partnerships with community organizations and stakeholders

The online survey will also be accessible at various HCPH locations, including the health services and mobile health clinics, as well as in various outreach events hosted by HCPH. Information about future community outreach events will be available on HCPH’s social media platforms. For more information, visit HCPHTx.org.

Show Your Support:

At no time in recent history has attention to the root causes of health been so critical. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on public health; this comprehensive assessment takes the conversation beyond disease outcomes and explores the relationship between environments, behaviors, illness, and length of life.

We encourage everyone to share the survey link with friends, family, and neighbors. The more voices we hear, the better we can understand the diverse needs of our community and work together to create a healthier future for everyone.

About Harris County Public Health

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is the public health department for Harris County and provides comprehensive health services and programs to the community through approximately 700 public health professionals. Our mission is to protect health, prevent disease and injury, and promote health and well-being for everyone in Harris County by advancing equity, building partnerships, and establishing culturally responsive systems.