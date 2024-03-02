Master Gardeners invite you to tour Demonstration Gardens

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners invite you to take a look at what they’re growing in their Demonstration Gardens, either by self-guided tours (all year), or by guided group tours in the spring and fall.

For self-guided tours, the Demonstration Gardens are open seven days a week during daylight hours. You can grab a map at the entrance to the Herb Garden behind the Bud O’Shieles Community Center (see below) and walk around at your own pace. Or, to arrange a guided group tour for your garden club, church group, or any other group, contact Request Garden Tour (fbmg.org)

Patrick Lavelle, Garden Leadership Team Director, said, “In addition to our involvement in many community-based programs, we proudly manage an area of approximately four acres that contain seven demonstration gardens, plus an area dedicated to composting, and a greenhouse where we predominately grow produce from seed.”

The gardens are located in Rosenberg in the 1400 block of Band Road behind the Fort Bend County Extension Services and the Bud O’Shieles Community Center.

“Open to free tours are our Native, Butterfly, Herb, Vegetable, Texas Superstar®, Shade, and Front Yard HOA Gardens,” said Lavelle. “In 2024 we also plan the development of a new Backyard Orchard. Our regular garden workday is held every Wednesday morning when you will find dedicated Garden Chairs responsible for the management of each garden available for explaining subjects such as what plants are being grown in each garden, why they have been selected, and answer any other questions you may have.”

Visit https://fbmg.org/demonstration-gardens/ to learn more about the gardens.

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers assisting Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in educating the community using research-based horticultural information.