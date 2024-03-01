The University of Houston-Downtown Master’s in Artificial Intelligence Named a ‘Top Pick for the Very Best Master’s Programs in AI’

HOUSTON (Feb. 29, 2024) University of Houston-Downtown’s Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) program was recently named a “Top Pick for the Very Best Master’s and Graduate Certificate Programs in Artificial Intelligence” by AI Degree Guide. UHD was listed alongside some of the nation’s top tech and/or research universities, including Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Rochester Institute of Technology, Duke University, Carnegie Mellon University, and Johns Hopkins University.

TechGuide recently ranked UHD’s program No. 30 in the Best Master’s in Artificial Intelligence Programs for 2024.

UHD’s MSAI program began fall 2022. “Our MSAI is one of six graduate-level AI programs offered in Texas,” said Dr. Hong Lin, MSAI Director and Professor of Computer Science and Engineering Technology. “Our program came just at the right time when the entire world saw a growing demand for AI professionals.”

UHD’s MSAI program trains graduate students in specific skills for AI applications in the industrial, business, and educational sectors. Demand for AI-skilled employees is especially increasing in such areas as machine learning, game theory, and cybersecurity.

“Our program is poised to give students an advantage in AI careers by focusing on the skills that companies are seeking, including speech recognition, sign language recognition, and prediction in machine learning,” said Lin. “Our program trains students to apply AI algorithms and models to solve real-world problems, setting them up for success in their chosen career paths.”

Artificial intelligence (AI), originally called “machine intelligence” by Alan Turing, is the field of study in computer science that develops and studies intelligent machines called AIs and has been around as an academic discipline since 1956. Since then, the field has gone through cycles of optimism and disappointment with upswings in 2012 when deep learning surpassed all previous AI techniques and 2017 with the introduction of the Transformer architecture, leading to the AI boom of the early 2020s.

For more information about UHD’s Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence, visit https://www.uhd.edu/academics/sciences/msai.aspx