State Parks Day Pass Reservations for Eclipse Open March 8

AUSTIN – State Park day pass reservations for April 8 will open 8 a.m. March 8 (CST).

Those hoping to view the total eclipse from a state park location can call the Texas State Parks Reservations Center at 512-389-8900 or go online for all parks except Enchanted Rock State Natural Area. Reservations for Enchanted Rock will need to be made March 11 by phone only.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will take calls to the reservation line on a first-come, first-served basis, and the limited number of day passes are expected to go quickly. TPWD anticipates a high call volume on March 8 and March 11 and asks callers to exhibit patience as agents help answer calls in a timely manner.

To make the reservation process easier, members of the public should have their vehicle information ready, including license plate number, make, model and number of occupants broken down by adults and kids under 12 years of age. Reservations must be confirmed with a credit card, so callers and those reserving online will need to have that information available as well. Agents will be available to take reservations in Spanish.

Texas has 31 state parks within the path of totality, and a partial eclipse will be visible in other state parks. Parks in the line of totality are expected to reach capacity, and members of the public are asked not to visit unless they have a pre-purchased day pass or overnight reservation.

Below are some additional items to keep in mind when making reservations:

Create a reservation plan and familiarize yourself with the website process before March 8. It is also advised to setup an account ahead of time if you haven’t already.

Identify three different parks to try for online reservations. If your Plan A, B or C doesn’t work out, call center agents may be able to help with more park site options.

Admission fees vary by park for anyone age 13 and over; children 12 and under enter free. The Texas State Park Pass waives day pass fees for everyone in the pass holder’s vehicle. However, the Texas State Parks Pass does not guarantee park entry. Pass holders still need to make reservations even though they do not need to make a payment.

Additional information on this exciting event can be found on TPWD’s eclipse viewing website and the eclipse viewing FAQ website.